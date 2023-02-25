x

February 25, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 24ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Food

KAÏA Greek Debuts in Coral Gables with Modern take on Aegean Cuisine

February 25, 2023
By TNH Staff
KAIA Greek Coral Gables, Florida
(Photo:facebook.com/KaiaGreekRestaurant)

CORAL GABLES, FL. – Patch.com has reported that KAÏA Greek has opened a new restaurant in Coral Gables, Florida, where guests can experience elegant Greek cuisine in a modern bohemian atmosphere. The restaurant is now open at noon every day of the week and serves a wide variety of Greek-inspired dishes, such as beef kefte, a traditional ground beef with fresh herbs, and skordalia, a garlic dip with almonds and extra virgin olive oil. Additionally, guests can enjoy delicious main courses such as homemade kebab prepared with a mixture of ground beef and lamb, fresh branzino, and Lamb Chops among the treats on KAÏA Greek’s rich menu.

KAÏA Greek pays tribute to the relaxed and straightforward aesthetics of Greek culture, creating a perfect blend of modern and rustic ambiance. Greek lounge music complements the setting, which exudes the cozy and laid-back atmosphere of KAÏA. The tables are surrounded by large pots overflowing with lush trees and flowers, which contribute to a greater sense of warmth and togetherness during dining at KAÏA.

The restaurant in Coral Gables highlights Mykonos in perfect harmony, providing everyone with the opportunity to discover Aegean Cuisine with a sophisticated appeal. The restaurant sources fresh and farm-to-table Mediterranean ingredients and flavors, while incorporating classic Greek cocktails and wines handpicked by a Greek sommelier. KAÏA means “From The Earth,” and the restaurant encapsulates all the exquisite offerings that the Earth provides, from its vegetation to its fresh catch, lovely people, and experiences.

According to KAÏA Greeks’ official site, KAÏA Greek was envisioned by Greek friends who own restaurants in Greece and Miami, with the goal of bringing a part of their homeland to Coral Gables.

RELATED

Food
Baby Blues Luncheonette, ‘Greek Diner for the 21st Century’ Featured in NY Times

NEW YORK – Baby Blues Luncheonette, 97 Montrose Avenue in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, was featured in the New York Times on February 21 as “a Greek diner for the 21st century.

Tourism
Kikilias Appears Optimistic For Next Tourism Season
Food
Me Want Greek Food! Greece Puts Gastronomy on Tourists Table

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.