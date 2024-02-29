x

February 29, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

SPORTS

Juventus Midfielder Paul Pogba Banned for 4 Years for Doping

February 29, 2024
By Associated Press
Soccer Doping Pogba
FILE - Juventus' Paul Pogba keeps his eyes on the ball during an Italian Cup soccer match between Inter Milan and Juventus, at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, April 26, 2023. Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been banned for four years by Italy’s anti-doping court after the World Cup winner tested positive for testosterone. Pogba’s positive test was announced in September following an exam the previous month. (Spada/LaPresse via AP, File)

ROME (AP) — Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba was banned for the maximum four years by Italy’s anti-doping court on Thursday after the World Cup winner tested positive for testosterone.

Pogba’s positive test was announced in September, stemming from an exam that was carried out after Juventus’ game at Udinese on Aug. 20. Pogba did not play in the Serie A match but was on Juve’s bench.

Pogba opted not to make a plea bargain with Italy’s anti-doping agency and so the case was tried before the country’s anti-doping court. A person with direct knowledge of the case confirmed the verdict to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the sentence was not made public due to Italy’s privacy laws.

Pogba could appeal the decision to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The sentence could end Pogba’s career, as the France international turns 31 next month.

Four-year bans are standard under the World Anti-Doping Code but can be reduced in cases where an athlete can prove their doping was not intentional, if the positive test was a result of contamination or if they provide “substantial assistance” to help investigators.

Pogba rejoined Juventus from Manchester United in 2022 but struggled with injuries, playing in only six Serie A matches for Juventus last season and two this season. He was ruled out of France’s run to the World Cup final that year due to a knee injury.

Pogba helped France win the previous World Cup, scoring in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the final. He played in 178 matches for Juventus from 2012-16.

___
By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer

AP writer Daniella Matar in Milan contributed to this report.

RELATED

SPORTS
Red Bull F1 Boss Horner Says Team Unity Never Stronger after Complaint Dismissed

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Christian Horner was on the Red Bull pit wall for the first Formula 1 practice of the year on Thursday, a day after a complaint of alleged misconduct against him was dismissed.

SPORTS
Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alex de Minaur Advance, Will Meet in Quarters at Acapulco
SPORTS
Manchester Derby Can Further Expose Gulf Between City and United

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Firefighters Seek to Corral Massive Texas Wildfires Before Weekend of Higher Temperatures and Winds

CANADIAN, Texas (AP) — The explosive growth of the second-largest wildfire in Texas history slowed as winds and temperatures dipped but the massive blaze was still untamed and threatening more death and destruction.

ATHENS - A group of NGOs have urged Greece not to extradite a Turkish asylum seeker who accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of corruption, the move coming as Greece and Turkey are in a rapprochement that eased tensions.

ATHENS - It’s been decades since the AIDS crisis broke out and spread fear about unprotected sex and promiscuity but data from Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) found that sexually-transmitted diseases are rising.

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Christian Horner was on the Red Bull pit wall for the first Formula 1 practice of the year on Thursday, a day after a complaint of alleged misconduct against him was dismissed.

Nineteen percent — or 11 million Americans — age 65 or more are still hard at work.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald