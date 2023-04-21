Just the Facts: Greece Train Tragedy Report Didn’t Cite Any Blame

Society

FILE - The wreckage of the trains lie next to the rail lines, after Tuesday's rail crash, the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ATHENS – A report by Greece’s Transport Ministry cited railways agencies officials, a station master and two train drivers killed in a head-on collision that killed 57, but not former Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis or higher-ranking managers.

The 228-page account said the accident was the fault of state-run railway company OSE, its subsidiary ERGOSE, the Railroad Regulatory Authority (RAS), and private train operator Hellenic Train,

Also noted were a station master on the job only four days after reports said he hadn’t received adequate training and the train drivers who reportedly didn’t follow operation regulations but whose death prevented any testimony.

A three-member panel said the railways need to be modernized, some two decades after it was supposed to happen along with reforms in transferring personnel and training them.

The findings are separate from an official ongoing judicial investigation but no timetable has been given as to when that’s expected to finish or if it would before the coming elections.

Karamanlis quit almost immediately in the aftermath of the Feb. 28 smash between a passenger train carrying 350 people from Athens to Thessaloniki, many of the dead college students, and an oncoming cargo train.

He said he didn’t have time in his nearly four years in office to implement safety measures and previous governments, including the former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, were also faulted for failing to do the same.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis initially said that “human error” was the reason but withdrew that in the face of angry protests and said his government would move to finally make the railways safe to use.

Despite fury and protests in the streets that brought calls of “Murderers” against the government and its agencies, Karamanlis was kept on the ticket for Parliament in the May 21 elections on Mitsotakis’ New Democracy slate.

Minister of State Giorgos Gerapetritis, now responsible for infrastructure and transport, said “it would be advisable for those who criticized the commission for its objectivity and the government for its intentions to do their own self-criticism.”

“Despite what has been said for self-serving political reasons – that the commitee is manipulated and subjective – this, as you will see, is a report of factual data, and under no circumstances a report of a cover-up,” he said, not explaining why the ministry could investigate itself.

He said the findings which didn’t place any blame were revealed as a matter of public interest but didn’t indicate why the ministry or any officials there were responsible for negligence and failure to implement safety measures.

The hiring of 140 new staff and the return to work of 160 guards at crossings, whose contracts had ended, are among the immediate measures he mentioned. He added that the railroad tunnels have been inspected and lighting and fire protection improved, while the Greek police are supervising key junctions to prevent theft of track materials.

The contracts related to the installation of signaling and remote control systems are also being processed on fast track and expected to be finalized by the end of September, he also had added.

It also noted that 37 out of 38 station masters passed their training exams in Thessaloniki with honors, with only one failing because he didn’t show up, contradicting other reports about inadequate training.

It also noted there were political party appointments at OSE without saying who they were or whether all governments had used the agency as a patronage jump for loyalists, although the report said money was wasted.