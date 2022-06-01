Jury Reaches Verdict in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Libel Trial

Society

This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Friday, May 27, 2022. Depp is suing Heard after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (AP Photos/Steve Helber, Pool)

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp. Heard said she was defamed when Depp’s lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax.

The verdicts are expected to be read inside the Virginia court at 3 p.m. Wednesday. To reach a verdict, the seven-person civil jury has to come to a unanimous decision.