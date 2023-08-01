x

August 1, 2023

Jury Begins Weighing Death Penalty or Life in Prison for Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter

August 1, 2023
By Associated Press
U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan argues before a federal jury that 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack defendant Robert Bowers should receive the death penalty, Monday July 31, 2023. Bowers, wearing green, was previously found guilty of killing 11 people in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. (Dave Klug via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A jury is deliberating whether the man who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue should receive the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Robert Bowers perpetrated the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history when he stormed the Tree of Life synagogue in 2018 and opened fire, killing members of three congregations who had gathered for Sabbath worship and study.

The same jury that convicted Bowers in June on 63 criminal counts began deliberating his sentence Tuesday morning.

In closing arguments Monday, prosecutors said the 50-year-old truck driver was clearly motivated by religious hatred, reminding jurors that Bowers had spread antisemitic content online before the attack and has since expressed pride in the killings. They urged jurors to impose a death sentence.

Bowers’ lawyers asked jurors to spare his life, asserting that he acted out of a delusional belief that Jewish people were helping to bring about a genocide of white people. They said he has severe mental illness and endured a difficult childhood.

Bowers, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons, also shot and wounded seven, including five responding police officers.

U.S. District Judge Robert Colville thanked the jurors for their service before sending them out to deliberate around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

