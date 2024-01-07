x

January 7, 2024

Judith Light and ‘Last of Us’ Actors Are First-time Winners at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

January 7, 2024
By Associated Press
75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Night One
Judith Light poses with the award for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for "Poker Face - Time Of The Monkey" in the press room during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — Judith Light from “Poker Face” and Nick Offerman and Storm Reid from “The Last of Us” were winners at Saturday night’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards on a night when the theme was first-time Emmys for actors of all ages.

Light, 74, took her first Emmy in a nearly 50-year television career for playing a 1960s radical hiding out in a retirement home on an episode of ” Poker Face,” the Peacock comedy-mystery series starring Natasha Lyonne. The star of the 1980s and 1990s sitcom “Who’s The Boss?”, Light had been nominated four times previously, including twice for her acting on “Transparent.”

“I’ve been in the business a long time, and this is quite a gift,” Light said backstage.

Sam Richardson poses in the press room with the award for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for “Ted Lasso” during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jon Boogz poses in the press room with the award for outstanding choreography for scripted programming for “Routines: The History / San Quentin Blues” episode of Blindspotting during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Offerman, 53, won his first Emmy in four nominations, taking best guest actor in a drama series for his role as an angry survivalist who ends up in a tender gay relationship on “The Last of Us,” the HBO video game adaptation about a fungal apocalypse that won a leading eight Emmys on Saturday.

Offerman’s 20-year-old castmate Reid, currently a college student at nearby USC, won best guest actress in a drama in her first nomination for a similar episode, a flashback in the form of a tragic teen love story between her and best lead actress nominee Bella Ramsey.

Offerman praised “The Last of Us” for its “decency and inclusivity” and Reid said she was grateful for its “representation of young, queer Black women.”

Sam Richardson, 39, won his own first Emmy for playing a billionaire soccer enthusiast from Ghana on ” Ted Lasso,” the Apple TV+ series that is the year’s most nominated comedy with 21 nods. He had been nominated once previously for the same role.

Meredith Tucker, from left, Francesco Vedovati, and Barbara Giordani pose in the press room with the award for outstanding casting for a drama series for “The White Lotus during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The two-part ceremony, where nearly 100 awards are handed out, mostly to less famous crew members and crafts people, began Saturday night and continues Sunday night. It’s a precursor to the main Emmy ceremony that will air at 8 p.m. EST Jan. 15 on Fox, with “black-ish” star Anthony Anderson as host. Just like the main telecast, the Creative Arts Emmys arrive after a four-month delay because of Hollywood’s writers and actors strikes.

Another 1980s and ’90s sitcom star, Jasmine Guy of “A Different World,” won her first Emmy on Saturday, for best actress in a short-form comedy or drama series for ” Chronicles Of Jessica Wu.” Tim Robinson won the same award on the actors’ side for “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson.” It’s his second Emmy for performing on the Netflix show.

Derek Sullivan, left, and Denise Wingate pose in the press room with the award for outstanding period costumes for a limited or anthology series or movie for “Daisy Jones and The Six – Track 8: Looks Like We Made It” during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Sharon Long, from left, Claire Tremlett, Basia Kuznar, and Anna Lau, pose with the award for outstanding period costumes for a series for “The Great” in the press room during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Best television movie went to the Roku Channel’s biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” in which Daniel Radcliffe plays the title comic-music star.

The real Yankovic, a 64-year-old five-time Grammy winner, gave some advice backstage to young people starting out in entertainment.

“Take accordion lessons,” he said. “It’ll pay off eventually.”

The Creative Arts Emmys continue Sunday, when nominees will include Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

Nic Collins, left, and Giorgio Calliero pose with the award for outstanding period and/or character hairstyling for “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – Crown Jewels” in the press room during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Storm Reid poses in the press room with the award for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for “The Last Of Us – Left Behind” during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Nick Offerman poses in the press room with the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for “The Last Of Us – Long, Long Time” during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
“Weird Al” Yankovic poses in the press room with the award for outstanding television movie during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
The team from “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” pose in the press room with the award for outstanding television movie during night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

