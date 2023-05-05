x

May 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 53ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Society

Judges Turn Down Lawyers’ Invitation to Try and Resolve Delays in Court Cases in Greece

May 5, 2023
By Athens News Agency
4742370_17_0_type13265
(File photo: EUROKINISSI/TATIANA BOLARI)

ATHENS – Greece’s Association of Judges and Prosecutors twice turned down an invitation to discuss problems in the justice sector by the Plenary of Law Associations of Greece, it was announced on Thursday.

The bar associations had invited the judicial authorities to a discussion on May 8. The latter rejected it, saying there was no agenda and a timetable.

In response, the lawyers said it was necessary to start talking about resolving justice issues, adding that the timetable would be set at their meeting on Monday. They proposed as topics of discussion the following: delays in court decisions; independence of the judicial sector; the division of judicial regions; and facilities, hiring, and cost covering.

The judges and prosecutors turned the invitation down again.

Delays in trials and decisions and complicated bureaucracy in the judicial sector continue to plague Greece, contributing to a years-long backlog and affecting both private individuals and businesses.

RELATED

Society
Israeli Wanted for Cybercrime Arrested at Athens Int’l Airport

ATHENS - An Israeli national wanted for cybercrime was arrested at Athens International Airport on May 2, it was reported on Thursday, and led before an Athens Appeals prosecutor.

Society
Cat, Dog Owners Now Required to Submit DNA Sample of Non-neutered Pets
Society
Restoration Work Approved for Mausoleum on Former Royal Estate of Tatoi

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.