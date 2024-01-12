Prominent Greek-American Judge E. Leo Milonas, 87, Passes Away

United States

NEW YORK – Greek-American judge E. Leo Milonas passed away on January 2, at his home in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, at the age of 87, the New York Times reported, noting that the cause was heart failure, according to his wife, Helen.

“As an administrator of courts in New York State and New York City, he championed judicial independence and defendants’ rights and was unafraid to speak out,” the Times reported, adding that “Milonas, a resolute jurist who administered New York courts for a quarter-century and was known to rise to defend his fellow judges in public disputes.”

“Throughout his career on the bench — beginning with his appointment to the Criminal Court by Mayor John V. Lindsay in 1972 as New York City’s youngest judge, at 36, and ending when he retired from a state appeals court in 1998 – Justice Milonas worked to make the judicial system more efficient, transparent and representative,” the Times reported.

“His grit was a trait he honed on the streets of Washington Heights in Upper Manhattan, where he grew up,” the article noted, adding that “he never used his first name, Elias, because, as he was quoted as saying in The New York Times in 1972, ‘it’s a great Old Testament name, but it was a little sophisticated for the kids I hung around with.’”

“No one could call me Elias and live,” he told the Times.

“Elias Leo Milonas was born on Oct. 23, 1936, in Manhattan to William and Catherine (Skoulikas) Milonas, Greek immigrants,” the Times reported, noting that “his father had joined his older brother in laying track for the Union Pacific Railroad before moving to New York City, where he opened a small restaurant in Harlem.”

“Leo started working there on weekends when he was 12,” the Times reported, adding that “his mother was a homemaker who worked in the restaurant part-time.”

“After graduating from George Washington High School in Washington Heights, he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1957 from City College in three years and a law degree from Brooklyn Law School in 1960,” the Times noted, adding that “raised in a poor neighborhood, he knew that the only means of escape was by getting a good education.”

“You would either become a doctor or a lawyer,” he told The Times in 1980. “I became a lawyer because it was faster and cheaper.”

“The same year he got his law degree, he married Helen Gamanos, a psychotherapist, whom he had known since the fourth grade,” the Times reported, noting that “in addition to her, he is survived by their daughters, Alexandra, a psychotherapist, and Olivia, a law professor; and two grandsons.”

“He had been practicing law when Mayor Lindsay appointed him as a Criminal Court judge in 1972,” the Times reported, pointing out that “less than a year later, he was promoted to supervising judge of the Bronx Criminal Court” and “in rapid succession, he became supervising judge of the Manhattan Criminal Court, an acting State Supreme Court justice and then a full-fledged Supreme Court justice, elected in 1978.”

“Justice Milonas was appointed to the Appellate Division in Manhattan in 1982,” the Times reported, adding that “in 1993, Chief Judge Judith S. Kaye named him chief administrative judge for the state.”

“In that post he was instrumental in upgrading court facilities and computer systems and tightening the rules of conduct for lawyers,” the Times reported, Milonas “returned to the Appellate Division in 1993 and retired as a judge in 1998, returning to private practice with the firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in Manhattan,” the Times reported, adding that “he retired from the firm last year.”

“He often said that the government’s most daunting power was to hurt people unjustly, which was why he expressed concern over any diminution of the rights of defendants,” the Times reported.

“In his tempered retort to Mr. Koch over the mayor’s criticism of the judiciary, Justice Milonas wrote in his letter that punishment by incarceration alone would not reduce crime; rather, he said, crime’s root causes also had to be attacked,” the Times reported, and quoted Milonas: “To condemn the courts for contributing to crime by being too lenient, by criticizing judges who have taken unpopular actions, to attempt to pressure and intimidate the judiciary into becoming a partner in the prosecutorial function is unfair and counterproductive, because it undermines the integrity and independence of a court system which is the ultimate bulwark of a free government.”