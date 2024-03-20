x

March 20, 2024

Judge Clears Way for Trump to Appeal Ruling Keeping Fani Willis on Georgia 2020 Election Case

March 20, 2024
By Associated Press
Fani Willis
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. A progressive Democrat and a Republican who briefly worked in Donald Trump's administration entered the Fulton County district attorney's race Friday, March 8, 2024, as the current officeholder, Willis, awaits a judge's decision on whether she will be removed from the Georgia election interference case against the former president. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case is allowing Donald Trump to appeal a ruling letting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis remain on the prosecution.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Wednesday granted a request by defense attorneys to ask the Georgia Court of Appeals to review the judge’s decision. It’s now up to the appeals court to decide whether the court will hear it.

McAfee in a ruling last week denied the defense’s request to disqualify Willis from the case or dismiss the indictment over her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. The judge said Willis can remain on the case as long as Wade resigns, which Wade did on Friday.

But the judge also rebuked Willis for her “tremendous” lapse in judgment and questioned the truthfulness of Wade’s and her testimony about the timing of their relationship.

FILE- Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presides over a hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. Scott McAfee, who’s presiding over the election interference case, drew two challengers Friday, March 8, 2024, for his nonpartisan race in May: civil rights attorney Robert Patillo and Tiffani Johnson, a staff attorney for another Fulton County judge. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool, File)

Wade’s resignation allowed Willis to remain on the most sprawling of four criminal cases against the presumptive Republican nominee in the 2024 presidential election.

But the long-term damage to the public perception of the prosecution remains unclear, particularly in light of Trump’s relentless barrage of attacks on the pair who pledged to hold Trump accountable but found their own actions under a public microscope.

Wade offered his resignation in a letter to Willis, saying he was doing so “in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public and to move this case forward as quickly as possible.”

“I will always remember — and will remind everyone — that you were brave enough to step forward and take on the investigation and prosecution of the allegations that the defendants in this case engaged in a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 Presidential Election,” Willis wrote.

FILE – Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, March 9, 2024, in Rome Ga. The judge in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others says Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis must step aside or remove the special prosecutor with whom she had a romantic relationship before the case can proceed. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Trump’s team felt differently.

In a social media post, Trump said the “Fani Willis lover” had “resigned in disgrace,” and Trump repeated his assertion that the case is an effort to hurt his campaign to reclaim the White House in November. Trump has denied doing anything wrong and pleaded not guilty.

Attorneys for Trump and the other defendants had said a failure to remove Willis could imperil any convictions and force a retrial if an appeals court later finds it was warranted.

“Neither the Court nor the Parties should run an unnecessary risk of having to go through that process more than once,” they wrote.

