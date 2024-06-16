x

June 16, 2024

Jude Bellingham’s Goal Secures England a 1-0 win against Serbia at Euro 2024 after Fans Clash

June 16, 2024
By Associated Press
England's Jude Bellingham (10) scores on a header during the first half in a Group C match between Serbia and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Monday, June 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany  — Jude Bellingham scored to give England a winning start at the European Championship by beating Serbia 1-0 on Sunday.

The Real Madrid star put Gareth Southgate’s team in front with a stooping header in the 13th minute at the Veltins Arena from Bukayo Saka’s cross.

The buildup to the game had been overshadowed by concerns about violence between rival supporters. And some of those fears were realized when police rushed to separate brawling fans in Gelsenkirchen earlier in the day.

Social media footage showed men throwing chairs at each other outside a restaurant festooned with Serbian flags in the city.

England fans were soon celebrating once the game got underway after Bellingham’s early goal.

“It’s a great start for me personally to get my confidence up and to help the lads get the win is the most important thing,” Bellingham said.

Harry Kane so nearly extended the lead in the second half when Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic pushed his far post header onto the underside of the bar.

Kane set a record for his country by making his 23rd appearance at a major tournament.

“It’s a tough game. They are a tough team and have good players,” the England captain said. “We stood up to it well and it is good to get the three points and (for us) to progress. It’s good that we got the win today.”

Victory sent England to the top of Group C after Denmark drew 1-1 with Slovenia in an earlier game, with Christian Eriksen scoring three years after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field at the last Euros. England plays Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday.

England was a beaten finalist at the last Euros, losing on penalties to Italy in the final three years ago. It is one of the favorites this time around. Serbia is playing in the Euros for the first time since 2000.

