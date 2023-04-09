x

Church

Joyous Holy Week Celebrations around the World (Photos)

April 9, 2023
By Associated Press
Lithuania Holy Week
A priest blesses the congregations during an Easter service, at the Church of St Theresa in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)

From dressing as Roman soldiers in Antigua, Guatemala, to carrying palm fronds on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Christians around the world are celebrating Holy Week.

For millions of Christians, the week between Palm Sunday and Easter, known as Holy Week, is the most sacred time of the year. It’s the week Christians commemorate the passion of Jesus Christ.

The week began with Palm Sunday, where mass at the Vatican was celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square the day after he was discharged from the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where the Vatican said he was treated for bronchitis.

Romanian Orthodox priests and believers stand outside the Patriarchal Cathedral after an Orthodox Palm Sunday pilgrimage in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Faithful take part in a Good Friday procession in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Faithful raise a giant wooden cross before the Árbol de la Vida or Tree of Life during a Good Friday procession in the hills of the Ciudad Bolivar neighborhood of Bogota, Colombia, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Faithful carry a cross to the Árbol de la Vida or Tree of Life during a Good Friday procession in the hills of the Ciudad Bolivar neighborhood of Bogota, Colombia, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

In Bolivia’s highland region, artists gathered for an annual event where they built sand sculptures based on Bible stories. Members of the faithful in Brazil wore tunics and hoods to take part in the Procession of Souls in Goiás state. And in Managua, Nicaragua, a child dressed as an angel during an event observing Good Friday, during which a masked worshipper held a religious banner depicting Jesus Christ on a cross.

Half a world away, Catholic nuns held candles during a Holy Thursday procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem. It’s the site where Jesus was crucified and buried according to tradition. Celebrations in Haiti included a Stations of the Cross reenactment in Port-au-Prince on Good Friday. In Spain, worshippers carried a portable dais platform supporting a statue of the Virgin Mary through the streets of Seville.

A devotee holds a cross and an image of Jesus Christ during a Good Friday procession in the Ciudad Bolivar neighborhood of Bogota, Colombia, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Faithful reenact the Way of the Cross in Atyra, Paraguay Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Penitents of the “Padre Jesus Nazareno” brotherhood carry a portable dais platform which supports a statue of Jesus Christ carried by “costaleros”during the holy week procession in Priego de Cordoba, southern Spain, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Archbishop Gintaras Grusas, center, speaks during the Holy Week procession at the Three Crosses hill in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
Christians pause along the Via Dolorosa, a route that is believed to be the path Jesus walked to his crucifixion, on Good Friday in the Old City of Jerusalem, Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

In recent years, Holy Week has been scaled back due to COVID-19 restrictions that require precautions such as social distancing and mask use. However, this year many of the faithful gathered in celebrations reminiscent of the era before the virus changed the nature of religious observance.

This year’s Holy Week was a year for gathering together in prayer.

Members of the Nazarene brotherhood take part in the Holy Thursday procession in Zipaquira, Colombia, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) se alistan antes
View of the Santísima Trinidad y San Antonio de Padua de Zipaquirá Cathedral, during the Holy Thursday procession in Zipaquira, Colombia, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Faithful participate in the Holy Thursday procession at Casco Antiguo neighborhood in Panama City, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
Members of the band practice prior to the procession at the Veracruz church in Aguilar de la Frontera, southern Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Penitents of “Los Estudiantes” brotherhood gather in one of the courtyards of the University of Seville before starting the procession, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Penitents from “La Candelaria” brotherhood walk across the Seville cathedral as they takes part in a procession, Spain, Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Members of the Palmeros de Chacao brotherhood, chant and sing, as they arrive with palm branches after descending the Cerro el Avila, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Priests arrives during Holy Thursday celebration before a Mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Inti Ocon)
Faithful dressed as Roman soldiers take part in a Holy Thursday procession outside the San Cristobal el Bajo Catholic church, in Antigua, Guatemala, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Hooded Filipino flagellants pray as part of Maundy Thursday rituals to atone for sins or fulfill vows for an answered prayer on April 6, 2023 at Mandaluyong city, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Hooded penitents take part in the Procissao do Fogareu or Torch Procession, in Goias, 350 km, 217 miles, west of Brasilia, Brazil, early Thursday, April 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
Hooded penitent from the “Santa Veracruz” brotherhood carries a cross while taking part in a Holy Week procession as people look on, in Calahorra, northern Spain, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Christians walk in the Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in east Jerusalem, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Catholic faithfuls march carrying Palm fronds to commemorate Palm Sunday, which marks the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
A view of the Palm Sunday’s mass celebrated by Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican Sunday, April 2, 2023 a day after being discharged from the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome, where he has been treated for bronchitis, The Vatican said. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Catholic devotees wave their palm fronds during rites to commemorate Palm Sunday, which marks the entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem, Sunday, April 2, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

 

