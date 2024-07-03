Journalism, Politics, and Friendship

Editorial

No sooner had the debate ended than the criticisms began. One after another – including this column – started calling for Biden’s resignation. For the good of America, they told him, suspend your re-election campaign.

What’s notable is that these voices do not come from his opponents. That wouldn’t have made such an impact.

They come from his commentator friends and newspapers that have supported him so far and, as they said in their writing, they did so with great pain.

This is because they put the country’s interest above their friendship.

For example, Tom Friedman of The New York Times writes: “I watched the Biden-Trump debate alone in a Lisbon hotel room, and it made me weep. I cannot remember a more heartbreaking moment in American presidential campaign politics in my lifetime, precisely because of what it revealed: Joe Biden, a good man and a good president, has no business running for re-election… Biden has been a friend of mine since we traveled to Afghanistan and Pakistan together after Sept. 11, 2001, when he was the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, so I say all of the above with great sadness.”

And Paul Krugman, also of The Times writes:

“Given where we are, I must very reluctantly join the chorus asking Biden to voluntarily step aside, with emphasis on the “voluntary” aspect. Maybe some Biden loyalists will consider this a betrayal, given how much I have supported his policies, but I fear that we need to recognize reality.”

And the Times itself, in an editorial titled ‘To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race’, writes:

“Mr. Biden has been an admirable president. Under his leadership, the nation has prospered and begun to address a range of long-term challenges, and the wounds ripped open by Mr. Trump have begun to heal. But the greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election.”

Similar views were shared by many commentators and the editorials of many newspapers. They are not 100% against him remaining in the race, but they are close to it.

It’s a difficult task. How can you say this to your friend?

That’s why they say journalists and public officials shouldn’t become friends.

But in practice, it is inevitable. It is human. Friendship is not planned. It develops if two people get along. If they share common character, mutual respect and appreciation, and life experiences and opinions.

And when things are relatively calm, when friends agree, it’s easy for a journalist to support their politician friend. But what happens when they disagree on significant, important national issues, as in this case?

Are the positions expressed by Biden’s friends a betrayal of a friend, or would it be a betrayal of the country if they remained silent or supported him?

Moreover, what should prevail – maintaining the trust of readers, protecting the credibility of the media, or the desire to help a friend by turning a blind eye when everyone has clearly seen the truth?

These are, as I said, very difficult questions.

However, in this case, global media and commentators are paving the way, teaching their colleagues, leaving a legacy for future generations of journalists.

Regarding the obvious problem of Biden, I think they do combine their dedication to the country’s interest with their personal interest in their friend. Isn’t it a shame for Biden to be humiliated, struggling to do something he increasingly won’t be able to do?

And if his friends and his family don’t tell him – who will?

Wouldn’t politicians do the same if something similar happened with their journalist friends?