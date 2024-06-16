Joseph Kenworthy, Lloyd George and the Greeks

Columnists

Joseph Kenworthy was a British member of parliament who disliked and distrusted prime minister David Lloyd George’s Near East foreign policy and support of the Greeks. This article is continuation my treatment of Kenworthy’s speech of August 4th, 1922 in the House of Commons.

Kenworthy considered Lloyd George an irresponsible man who blamed others for his own mistakes or whenever things went wrong. He alludes that Lloyd George did not want to sign the Treaty of Versailles but only signed it on the insistence of French Premier, Georges Clemenceau. Also, he felt that Lloyd George did not have the courage “to tell the French people the truth.” Such characterization of Lloyd George is unfair because the latter was involved in all the peace discussions that took place at the Paris Conference with other allied leaders regarding the Treaties of Versailles (Germany), St. Germain (Austria), and Neuilly (Bulgaria). He worked closely with Clemenceau, U.S. President, Woodrow Wilson and with the Italians to a lesser extent.

On January 7, 1918 Lloyd George addressed trade union leaders regarding Britain’s war aims and assured them of the righteousness of these aims. Lloyd George claimed that he consulted former premier Arthur Asquith (1905-16) and Lord Grey regarding his nation’s war aims. He pledged that “we were not fighting to deprive Turkey of her capital or of the rich and ancient lands of Thrace and Anatolia, the homelands of the Turkish race.” His message was well received in India, which contributed many Moslem soldiers to the British army during the 1914-18 war. The Indian Moslems were concerned about “the break up of the ethnological territories of Turkey.”

Earlier in his speech, Kenworthy mentioned the publication of secret treaties. After seizing power in November 1917, the Bolsheviks published these treaties, much to the annoyance of the western powers. The treaties outlined the latter’s carving up of the Ottoman Empire into spheres of influence at the end of hostilities. Despite the promises and guarantees of keeping Turkey intact, the allies occupied Ottoman territory and permitted the Greeks to land in Smyrna. Lloyd George’s promises were thus considered worthless.

Kenworthy raised three further issues: (1) Ionian autonomy, (2) massacres, and finally. the possible reconciliation of Islam and Christianity. Each point will be explained in detail below.

In the dying months of the Greco-Turkish conflict, Athens sought to withdraw its troops from Asia Minor, thus leaving the Greeks of Smyrna to fend for themselves. An autonomous Ionian State under the suzerainty of the Sultan was proclaimed in Smyrna in July 1922. Some Greek troops remained there to protect the Christians from Kemalist reprisals. He continued that “I hope we make it clear to Athens that any announcement of that sort is going to bring severe retribution on the Greeks.” This Ionian State could not survive without “the connivance of the Powers with sea power.” He hoped that this state might collapse in due course.

The second issue concerned massacres which continued during the war in Asia Minor. He mentions that excesses were committed by both sides but focuses on the sufferings of the Turks. Kenworthy refers to the independent reports of neutral observers such Arnold Toynbee (Manchester Guardian), and American missionaries Annie Allen and Florence Billings and Maurice Gehri (International Committee of the Red Cross). Toynbee reported on Greek excesses in his news reports which portrayed the Greeks in a negative light. He turned anti-Greek and pro-Turk after visiting villages where the Turks were massacred by the Greeks.

Another eye-witness account was that of Allen and Billings, who signed a report highlighting atrocities committed by the Greek army. The Turks claimed that “we gave [them] our butter, our eggs, our chickens; [and] we baked bread [for them].” As a reward “they ruined our houses.” Before Allen and Billings left the village, a group of Turkish women approached telling them what happened to them. One revealed that her sister-in-law “was shot as she tried to escape from the hands of the soldiers,” while another stated that her “daughter-in-law was seized and violated.” The woman pleaded with the Greek soldiers not to burn her house. “Is not your husband a Kemalist soldier? Get your rights from Kemal,” responded the Greek soldier.

Maurice Gehri reported on the Greek atrocities in the Yalova-Guemlek region in 1921. According to Kenworthy, Gehri reported “about villages where Greek armies were hospitably treated and which then were burnt by the Greek armies when they retired after defeat.” The Greeks committed atrocities in Asia Minor but Kenworthy fails to mention Dr. Mark Ward and Frank Yowell’s report of Greek massacres perpetrated by the Kemalists in Pontus. It is noteworthy that he also fails to mention Austen Chamberlain’s speech in the Commons in May 1922 regarding Ward and Yowell’s eye-witness account.

Kenworthy made it clear that “two wrongs do not make a right. It was up to Lloyd George to announce that “we were not going to support this War of aggression, for such as it is in Asia Minor… The offers made by the Kemalists are quite fair under the circumstances”, according to Kenworthy.

Lloyd George addressed a gathering of Free Churchmen in London and claimed that he “devoted his life to the cause of peace.” Kenworthy found it strange that Lloyd George was talking about peace when the Greek army was still ensconced in Asia Minor. He insisted that there was an important opportunity to come to terms with Turkey, and he urged Lloyd George “to have the courage” to change his foreign policy. “It is not a Question of Cross against Crescent. It is not a question of helping the underdog. In this case the under-dog is the Turk, disarmed, rendered helpless by British arms, before Greece,” he said. He begged the prime minister to restore British trade in Turkey and the Levant and “perhaps to pave the way for a reconciliation between our ideas and the great world of Islam.”

To suggest that the Kemalists were the underdog was somewhat fallacious, however. The French, Italians, and Bolsheviks supplied Kemal with weapons and money and supported the Kemalist cause against the Greeks from 1921 onwards.

Kenworthy exhibited his disdain for Lloyd George by criticizing him at every possible opportunity. His support for the Turks comes clearly through his speech in the Commons, where he never cites evidences of Turkish atrocities perpetrated against the Greeks. He never once uttered a kind word for the Greeks and portrayed the Greek soldiers as terrible individuals committing war crimes against innocent Turkish civilians.