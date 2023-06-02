x

June 2, 2023

José Mourinho Charged by UEFA for Verbally Abusing Referee at Europa League Final

June 2, 2023
By Associated Press
UEFA Europa League Final 2022/23
Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho takes off his second place medal after receiving it at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Roma, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Sevilla defeated Roma 4-1 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — José Mourinho was charged by UEFA on Friday after being filmed aggressively cursing at the English match referee in a stadium garage after the Europa League final.

UEFA said the Roma coach is charged for “insulting / abusive language against a match official” after Sevilla’s victory in Budapest this week.

It was one of a slew of disciplinary charges UEFA opened into incidents at a testy, bad-tempered game that lasted more than three hours on Wednesday.

Footage circulated Thursday of Mourinho approaching referee Anthony Taylor in the garage and calling him a “disgrace” with an expletive.

Later Thursday, Taylor and his family were harassed and verbally abused by Roma fans at the airport in Budapest.

Roma lost to Sevilla in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw that saw players and officials clash on the field and in the technical area.

UEFA charged both teams with improper conduct – typically activated for at least five yellow cards shown – and Roma was charged over crowd disturbances and acts of damage.

Sevilla was also charged because dozens of its fans invaded the field after the match.

UEFA gave no timetable for its disciplinary panel to judge the cases.

The National Herald

