Jordan Peele’s “Nope” Debuts at No. 1 with $44 Million

Writer/director Jordan Peele arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Nope," Monday, July 18, 2022, at TCL Chinese Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Peele ‘s UFO thriller “Nope” topped the North American charts in its first weekend in theaters with an estimated $44 million in ticket sales, Universal Pictures said Sunday. Though it doesn’t come close to the $71 million debut of “Us,” it is still significantly impressive for an original, R-rated film — and the biggest of the pandemic for an original screenplay.
“Nope,” which opened on 3,785 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, is the most expensive film Peele has made to date with a reported $68 million production budget, not accounting for marketing and promotion costs. “Us” cost around $20 million to produce, while “Get Out” was made for only $4.5 million. Both films ultimately made over $255 million worldwide.
Critics were largely positive about ” Nope,” which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun and pays homage to UFO films like “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “Signs,” and is currently resting at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The film got off to a strong start with $6.4 million from Thursday previews. By the end of Friday, it had grossed $19.3 million. Audiences, who were quite diverse according to exit polls, gave the film a B CinemaScore. Word of mouth is going to be critical in the coming weeks.
“Nope” knocked “Thor: Love and Thunder” to second place in its third weekend. The Disney and Marvel blockbuster starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman added $22.1 million, bringing its global total to $598.2 million.
Universal’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru” landed in third place with $17.7 million in its fourth weekend. The animated pic has made $640.3 million globally.
The Sony-released adaptation of the bestseller “Where the Crawdads Sing,” meanwhile, is enjoying a modest second weekend drop. The film starring Daisy Edgar-Jones added an estimated $10.3 million from 3,650 locations. It’s now grossed $38.3 million domestically.
Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick” rounded out the top five in its ninth weekend with an additional $10 million. Earlier this week it surpassed “The Avengers” to become ninth biggest domestic release of all time with its total now sitting at $635.6 million.
In limited release, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” continued its expansion and made $846,950 from 590 theaters.
NEW YORK — After a four-year hiatus, electronic duo Clayton Knight and Harrison Mills of ODESZA are back with "The Last Goodbye" — a dance-friendly record that nods to the friends and family who made them and continue to support them.
PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.
WAWONA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In