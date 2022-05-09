x

May 9, 2022

Joint Statement on the 3+1 (Cyprus, Greece, Israel + U.S.) Foreign Ministerial

May 9, 2022
By The National Herald
Cyprus Drilling Exercise
People take photos of the 'Tungsten Explored' drilling ship, in the southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

WASHINGTON – The following joint statement was released by the Governments of the United States, the Republic of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel on the occasion of today’s 3+1 Virtual Foreign Ministerial:

The foreign ministers of the Republic of Cyprus, Hellenic Republic, State of Israel plus the United States held a virtual meeting today to reaffirm their shared commitment to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean. In a critical period for Europe, the United States, and the world, the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the 3+1 format and decided to intensify their cooperation in the areas of energy, economy, climate action, emergency preparedness, and counterterrorism, contributing to resilience, energy security, and interconnectivity in the region. The 3+1 support additional initiatives such as the Negev Summit that promote cooperation in the region. The Ministers condemned the recent horrific terror attacks against Israelis, including the May 5 terror attack in Elad. The Ministers decided to develop a roadmap with tangible deliverables for the coming year, and to set the stage for a follow-on meeting before the end of 2022.

