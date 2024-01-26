x

January 26, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

General News

Joining The Rush, United Airlines Adds Direct Chicago-Athens Flight 

January 26, 2024
By The National Herald
United Airlines-Window Seats
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport on June 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

With Greece coming off a record tourism year in 2023 that saw more American airlines adding direct flights, United has done the same, starting non-stop flights from Chicago to Athens beginning May 23 and through Aug. 12.

“United continues to have the largest and most diverse network across the Atlantic and we’re thrilled to add another exciting destination for customers flying out of Chicago O’Hare to explore with our new summer service to Athens,” Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, told Travel & Leisure.

https://www.travelandleisure.com/united-athens-chicago-summer-flight-route-8549650

In addition to Chicago, United will fly to Athens from its hubs in Newark and Washington D.C., which will re-launch on March 30 and April 14, increasing flights to the Greek capital by nearly 25 percent.

RELATED

Culture
American School Receives National Arts Club Medal of Honor in New York

NEW YORK – On January 24, the American School of Classical Studies at Athens received the Medal of Honor for Achievement in Archaeology from the National Arts Club (NAC).

Associations
AHEPA of Cherry Hill, NJ, Celebrates 99th Year with a Gala Kickoff to Its Centennial
General News
Roy Vagelos & Wife, Diana, Gift Record $83.9M to University of Pennsylvania

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Archbishop Elpidophoros Meets with Government and Church Officials in Greece (Video)

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou met with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, who briefed her on the activities of the Archdiocese.

With Greece coming off a record tourism year in 2023 that saw more American airlines adding direct flights, United has done the same, starting non-stop flights from Chicago to Athens beginning May 23 and through Aug.

ATHENS - A request by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office to Greece to prosecute two ex-ministers for culpability in a February 2023 train wreck that killed 57 people was rejected by Greece’s New Democracy government.

ATHENS - A 35-year-old Greek mother should be found guilty for killing her 9-year-old daughter, a prosecutor recommended at the trial of Roula Pspirigou, saying the woman had earlier failed in another attempt to murder her.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — An historic Connecticut church's soaring steeple and roof collapsed on Thursday, leaving a gaping hole in the top of the building and the front reduced to a heap of rubble.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.