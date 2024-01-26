Joining The Rush, United Airlines Adds Direct Chicago-Athens Flight 

General News

With Greece coming off a record tourism year in 2023 that saw more American airlines adding direct flights, United has done the same, starting non-stop flights from Chicago to Athens beginning May 23 and through Aug. 12.

“United continues to have the largest and most diverse network across the Atlantic and we’re thrilled to add another exciting destination for customers flying out of Chicago O’Hare to explore with our new summer service to Athens,” Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of global network planning and alliances, told Travel & Leisure.

https://www.travelandleisure.com/united-athens-chicago-summer-flight-route-8549650

In addition to Chicago, United will fly to Athens from its hubs in Newark and Washington D.C., which will re-launch on March 30 and April 14, increasing flights to the Greek capital by nearly 25 percent.