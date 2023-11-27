x

November 27, 2023

Join Loukoumi on Broadway for How to Dance in Ohio

November 27, 2023
By The National Herald
How to Dance in Ohio poster
The next Loukoumi on Broadway Night takes place January 19, 2024, with a special performance of the inspiring new musical How to Dance in Ohio. Photo: Courtesy of Loukoumi Foundation

NEW YORK – The next Loukoumi on Broadway Night takes place Friday, January 19, 2024, 7 PM, with a special performance of the inspiring new musical How to Dance in Ohio. Hosts for the event are Judith Ann Abrams, Alexandra Colombos, Mamie Fulgieri, and Voula and Nick Katsoris. Attendees will also participate in a private Q&A immediately following the show exclusively for the Loukoumi Foundation Group.

Based on the award-winning HBO documentary, How to Dance in Ohio is a heart-filled new musical exploring the need to connect and the courage it takes to step out into the world. At a group counseling center in Columbus, Ohio, seven autistic young adults prepare for a spring formal dance— a rite of passage that breaks open their routines and sets off hilarious and heartbreaking encounters with love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people standing on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing their hopes and fears, ready to make a very big first move… and dance.

The show, which is currently in previews at the Belasco Theatre before its official opening night on December 10, was among those with a featured performance at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

More information and tickets available online: https://www.loukoumifoundation.org/how-to-dance-in-ohio.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

