Join Loukoumi on Broadway for How to Dance in Ohio

The next Loukoumi on Broadway Night takes place January 19, 2024, with a special performance of the inspiring new musical How to Dance in Ohio. Photo: Courtesy of Loukoumi Foundation

NEW YORK – The next Loukoumi on Broadway Night takes place Friday, January 19, 2024, 7 PM, with a special performance of the inspiring new musical How to Dance in Ohio. Hosts for the event are Judith Ann Abrams, Alexandra Colombos, Mamie Fulgieri, and Voula and Nick Katsoris. Attendees will also participate in a private Q&A immediately following the show exclusively for the Loukoumi Foundation Group.

Based on the award-winning HBO documentary, How to Dance in Ohio is a heart-filled new musical exploring the need to connect and the courage it takes to step out into the world. At a group counseling center in Columbus, Ohio, seven autistic young adults prepare for a spring formal dance— a rite of passage that breaks open their routines and sets off hilarious and heartbreaking encounters with love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people standing on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing their hopes and fears, ready to make a very big first move… and dance.

The show, which is currently in previews at the Belasco Theatre before its official opening night on December 10, was among those with a featured performance at this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

More information and tickets available online: https://www.loukoumifoundation.org/how-to-dance-in-ohio.