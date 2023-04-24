John Poulos on Dominion’s Court Victory, Father Karloutsos’ Support

United States

Dominion Voting Systems CEO John Poulos speaks at a news conference outside New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington, Del., after the defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News was settled just as the jury trial was set to begin, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NEW YORK – The historic out-of-court settlement in which Fox News must pay 787.5 million dollars in compensation to Dominion Voting Systems, was discussed by its founding President and CEO John Poulos with the Greek news website iefimerida.gr.

Poulos referred, among other things, to the difficult days of November, 2020, during which his company came under concerted attack from supporters of Donald Trump, who essentially accused him of rigging the count, in the context of unfounded allegations of fraud in the presidential election.

He made special mention of Father Alexander Karloutsos, Protopresbyter of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and a prominent leader in the Greek-American community, pointing out that he was one of the first people to call him on the phone to support him.

“Father Alexander reached out to me in those dark days when I was attacked in late 2020 and with his incredible insight he provided me with great strength that helped both me and the company deal with the attacks,” he said, adding that he was the recipient of a great wave of support from his colleagues who were also targeted.

“I have bittersweet feelings about the settlement. However, we achieved two crucial issues: Allowing our employees and customers to move forward and hitting Fox where it hurts the most, in its bank account,” he goes on to state.

Born in Toronto with roots in Lakonia, Poulos founded Dominion Voting Systems with his partner, who has roots in Heraklion, looking forward to a business success that would gradually establish him professionally. He himself probably could not have imagined that he would provide key services to major election operations or that he would force a giant like Fox News to pay a sum approaching $800 million in compensation for its attacks.

Poulos said, “I started Dominion Voting Systems more than twenty years ago in my attic in Toronto and my sister took out a loan to become my first investor. Of the 93 companies in this space in North America, we were the smallest. We grew in a most remarkable way, first in Canada and then in the United States. We made it for a long time with investments from friends and family, and 18 years later, on the eve of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, we had an annual profit of almost $50 million and were the second largest provider in North America. We had an amazing track record and worked hard for a good reputation that promised only continued growth and opportunity.”

Referring to the vibrant relationship he maintains with Greece and his family, he said, “I have many relatives in Greece and I often visit them with my family.

Our last visit was in August [we had] 41 people, including my sisters, cousins, and parents on the plane. All four of my grandparents were from Lakonia – Sparta, Xerocampi, Vlahiotis, and Areopolis. The co-founder of my company is also Greek, but he is from Heraklion. The mix between Sparta and Crete has been good, ever since we first met in the 9th grade science class.”

(Material from iefimerida.gr was used in this article)