John Pappajohn, Iconic Business Leader and Philanthropist, Has Died

NAPLES, FL – John Pappajohn, the Greek-born, Iowa-based entrepreneur, business leader, and philanthropist, passed away on April 22 at his vacation home in Naples, FL. He was 94.

The Hellenic Initiative (THI) issued the following statement on behalf of its Board on April 27 from THI Board President George P. Stamas and THI Board Chairman Andrew N. Liveris: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing this week of a member of our THI Board, John Pappajohn, a man not only instrumental to the success of The Hellenic Initiative from its earliest days, but a giant of both the Greek community, numerous other philanthropies, and the business world. He was an inspiration to generations. John’s belief in the mission of The Hellenic Initiative was unwavering, and it was bolstered by his boundless optimism. We will all miss him very much. Enclosed is a warm biography of his life, prepared by the business school at the University of Iowa, which was one of his passions. May John’s memory be eternal. Our deepest sympathies go out to John’s daughter, Ann Vassiliou, his son-in-law, Argyris (RJ), grandchildren, Nicholas and Alexandra, and all of his extended family. Eternal be the memories of John and his beloved departed Mary. With the deepest respect and admiration for our fallen colleague.”

Born in Greece in 1928, Pappajohn immigrated to the United States with his mother at the age of nine months and grew up in the Greek community in Mason City, Iowa. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1952, earning his Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from the then-College of Business Administration, taking six years to do so because he alternated going to college with his two brothers— two would work while the other attended classes.

Pappajohn said he learned the value of hard work early growing up in Mason City. As a child, he had to repeat kindergarten because he spoke little English. His father died when he was 16, forcing him to work while simultaneously attending school. He told the Des Moines Register he would go to a nearby scrapyard and scavenge for lead, copper, rags, or anything else he could sell. He helped tear down his grade school and sold the bricks.

He returned to Mason City after graduating from the University of Iowa and sold insurance, then started Guardsman Life Insurance Company in Des Moines in 1962. He sold the company in 1969 for $100,000 and used that money to start his own venture capital fund, Equity Dynamics. Focusing on health care and medical technology, the firm grew rapidly, and he became one of the state’s most prominent business leaders. Pappajohn has been involved in more than 100 startups, 50+ IPOs, and has served as a director in more than 40 public companies.

Pappajohn credited the beginning of his love of art to an art appreciation class he took as a senior at Iowa. His wife Mary shared this passion and after marrying in 1961, the two began their art collection with a purchase made while on their honeymoon. They became regulars at New York City art auctions and were recognized as one of the top 200 collectors in the world by ARTNews Magazine. Throughout their lives, both John and Mary served on the boards of notable art museums. But they had a special relationship with the Des Moines Art Center, whom they worked with to establish the 4.4-acre John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park in Des Moines, which features many pieces from their collection.

As he became successful, Pappajohn decided one of his life’s priorities was to give away much of his fortune to benefit the greater good and, ultimately, became one of Iowa’s largest philanthropists. He and his wife, Mary, felt a debt to his alma mater and repaid the university many times over for his educational experience, including a $4 million gift in 1992 to build the John Pappajohn Business Building for the College of Business.

Pappajohn’s passionate support of entrepreneurship was witnessed in 1996 when he provided the seed funding to start five entrepreneurial centers throughout the state. Centers were established at the University of Iowa, Iowa State, UNI, Drake, and Northern Iowa Area Community College. His goal was to revive the entrepreneurial spirit in Iowa, where the economy had been battered by the farm crisis. “I want to make Iowa the most entrepreneurial state in America,” he said at the time. His commitment to the entrepreneurial centers never waned. In total, he gave approximately $30 million to the five Pappajohn Centers.

The Pappajohns provided more than $100 million in support to philanthropic causes around the world, with a particular fondness for higher education and the arts. Of note are those at the University of Iowa including the Pappajohn Pavilion in the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the John and Mary Pappajohn Clinical Cancer Center, and the John and Mary Pappajohn Biomedical Research Building. They also supported the John and Mary Pappajohn Educational Center in downtown Des Moines. As he stated in the 1992 issue of Business at Iowamagazine, “I’ve always felt life has been generous, and my philosophy has been to give back much of what I received. The logical place for me was where I got my education.”

Pappajohn was an honorary lifetime director of the University of Iowa Center for Advancement Board of Directors and is an emeritus member of the Tippie Advisory Board. A 1995 recipient of the Horatio Alger Award, he received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Iowa in 2010. He received the University of Iowa Distinguished Alumni Service Award in 1991 and the Hancher-Finkbine Alumni Medallion in 2004. Other awards and honors include the Iowa Business Leader of the Year, Beta Gamma Sigma Entrepreneur of the Year, Iowa Region of the National Conference of Christians and Jews Brotherhood Award, Hellenic Heritage Achievement Award, Meredith Willson Heritage Award, Central Iowa Business Hall of Achievement, Iowa Hall of Fame, and Ellis Island Medal of Honor.