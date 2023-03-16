John Catsimatidis’ New Book Near the Top of WSJ Best Seller List

Culture

NEW YORK – Geek-American billionaire entrepreneur John Catsimatidis is used to rising quickly in every endeavor, a quality that has been transferred to his new ‘How Far Do You Want to Go? Lessons from a Common-Sense Billionaire’. As of the morning of March 16, the book, which is the subject of current articles and interview by The National Herald, is ranked #5 on the WSJ list.

The rise and subsequent achievements of Catsimatidis are nothing short of amazing.

The native of Nisyros who immigrated to the United States at a young age with his family dropped out to work in the grocery business full-time. By his 25th birthday, he was already a success with 10 Red Apple Supermarkets located along Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Now, four decades later the Red Apple Group has evolved into a diversified corporation that has holdings in the energy, aviation, retail, and real estate sectors and over 8,000 employees, approximately 2,000 located in New York City.

The book recounts Catsimatidis’ journey from his beginnings in the grocery business to entering the political arena, including a New York City mayoral campaign, and offers the insights and wisdom he has gained along the way.