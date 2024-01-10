x

January 10, 2024

John Catsimatidis Jr. Promoted to President of $7B Red Apple Group

January 10, 2024
By The National Herald
katsimatides and son
John Catsimatidis with his son. (Photo: facebook/@John Catsimatidis)

NEW YORK – The New York post has shined a spotlight on the Catsimatidis family as “billionaire business mogul John Catsimatidis promoted his 30-year-old son to president and chief operating officer of the $7 billion Red Apple Group, which has a vast empire that spans media, real estate, fossil fuels, and the Gristedes and D’Agostino’s grocery chains in New York City,” according to an article by Lisa Fickenscher.

John Catsimatidis Jr. was working as the chief investment officer at the Manhattan-based company and has worked for the family business for the past 12 years, beginning at Red Apple while he was still an undergraduate at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“I’ve been around the business my entire life,” he said. “Every Sunday my father would take me and my sister to the grocery stores to teach us about merchandising.”

The Post adds that, “his outspoken dad will remain chief executive and chairman of the company, which Catsimatidis launched 56 years ago with his first Red Apple supermarket on the Upper West Side.”

John Sr. said, “I thought it was time and the kid deserves it … John has a tremendous amount of contacts and energy… Let them go to him now … I’m still working seven days a week, but I’m spending more time on my hobbies.”

The article notes that John Sr., a “staunch Republican, who ran for New York City mayor in 2013, hosts ‘The Cats Roundtable’ radio show Sunday’s on WABC 770, the AM station he bought in 2019. He also hosts ‘Cats & Cosby’ during the week.”

The Red Apple Group has 7,000 employees and owns grocery chains, United Refining Company in western Pennsylvania, gas stations, and an oil distribution network. There is also a residential real estate division, which owns five rental properties in Brooklyn, including residential high rises. The company is expanding into Florida, where it’s building a condominium tower in St. Petersburg that will be “the tallest building on the west coast of Florida,” John Jr. said.

His professional experience has focused on turning around the distressed businesses the company acquired,” according to the Post, which added that, the elder Catsimaditis is handing over more responsibility to his son as Red Apple looks to push into nuclear energy.”

“The future of energy in this country is not going to be windmills and solar cells,” the self-made billionaire told The Post. “The next generation of energy will be small modular reactors that power our submarines and aircraft carriers.”

According to the Post, “Catsimatidis said Red Apple has ‘signed up’ two states that want nuclear reactors… a potential deal could cost between $10 billion and $20 billion… which would necessitate the family bringing in investors. His son is partial to working with other families rather than private equity, also noting, “we haven’t sold a company since the 1980s and 1990s.”

The article concludes by noting that John Sr.’s daughter, Andrea Catsimatidis, “stepped away from the family business over the past couple of years to focus on politics.”

(Material from the New York Post was used in this report)

