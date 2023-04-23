John Catsimatidis Book Signing at Estiatorio Milos in NYC

United States

NEW YORK – Billionaire entrepreneur and author John Catsimatidis, owner and CEO of the Red Apple Group, signed copies of his book, ‘How Far Do You Want To Go? Lessons from a Common-Sense Billionaire,’ at Milos Estiatorio in Midtown Manhattan on April 21.

In the book, Catsimatidis shares the lessons learned on the road to success. At the event, he welcomed everyone and thanking them for attending.

“I wrote this book because I’m an immigrant in the greatest country in the world, you can become a success, even though my father was a busboy, he never made more than $100 a week,” Catsimatidis said. “I used to meet him at the Automat three stores during his lunch hour we used to sit down and for 25 cents you could get a soda and a peanut butter sandwich. There are many ways to succeed in this country and I wrote the book [because] I wanted my children and grandchildren to come some day to understand about our forefathers because like all immigrants, we’re Americans, but we have to have a little bit of love for our forefathers who came before us, and I think that’s an important thing.”

Catsimatidis mentioned his efforts as Chairman of the Police Athletic League (PAL), which takes care of kids in the inner-city, noting that “when I go to Harlem, you know what I say to those kids, ‘I’m from here, if I made it, you can make it, too.’”

When he is asked about advice for young people to succeed in life, he always emphasizes the importance of education, and especially avoiding drug abuse and head injuries such as those sustained in full-contact sports like boxing and American football, which can kill off brain cells.

Catsimatidis also encouraged those present to consider becoming mentors, noting that “so many young kids need guidance.”

He thanked Estiatorio Milos founder and owner Costas Spiliadis and Milos Vice President of Operations Mario Zeniou for hosting the event. Catsimatidis recalled how he first met them when he celebrated his 50th birthday at Milos 24 years ago, “we broke 10,000 dishes for my birthday.”

He also thanked Eftihia Pylarinou-Piper, Red Apple Group Senior VP, and his wife Margo, and then answered a few questions from the attendees. When asked if he was going to run for mayor, Catsimatidis replied: “Maybe, you never know.”

His wife Margo Catsimatidis also shared a few words about her husband, noting that in all the years they have been together, “he has not changed, he is always trying to do better, he loves America, he loves creating jobs, he loves being with his friends every day, and he is still the most amazing man I have ever met.”

Catsimatidis then signed copies of his book for all those in attendance.

Among those present were His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Consulate General of Greece in New York Department of Economic and Commercial Affairs Head Nikolaos Thomopoulos, Public Diplomacy Office Head Mary Vaxevanidou, bestselling author and journalist Nicholas Gage, AHEPA Supreme Governor Ted Stamas and his wife Irene, Hellenic Lawyers Association President George Zapantis, Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Maria Pappas, Argyris Argitakos, and George Kitsios.

How Far Do You Want To Go? Lessons from a Common-Sense Billionaire by John Catsimatidis is available online.