Jimmy Koutsovasilis Keeps Staten Island’s Kings Arms Fans Young

General News

If you have wanted a great burger on Staten Island since 1955 the place to go has been the Kings Arms Diner of Dimitrios “Jimmy” Koutsovasilis, who’s been using the original charcoal grill, apart from a brief, failed experiment.

He flame broils burgers that get your mouth watering just thinking about it and said that once, in 1995, he thought he’d try to update his equipment and switched to a shiny, new piece of cooking equipment.

It flamed out, he told Staten Island Live, “People didn’t like the taste of the burgers. I had to bring back the thing from 76 years ago!” he said. Sounds old but his customers remember eating their way through the years.

“You know what this place was in 1955…they were young, the customers. They say when the first day we met, we met here. People, they go overseas. They say that the Kings Arms is still here. Still, the people keep coming. We’re talking 70-something years. They were 10 or 15 years old, now some of them are old and married,” he said. “The community comes here a lot,” he said.