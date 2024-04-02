Jim Zervanos Presents His New Memoir, ‘Your Story Starts Here’ at Upcoming Events

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Greek-American author Jim Zervanos will be presenting his new memoir, Your Story Starts Here: A Year on the Brink with Generation Z, at upcoming author events in the Philadelphia area.
On Saturday, April 6, 5:15 PM, Zervanos will read from his memoir and take questions from the audience at Booked, 8511 Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood. RSVP for the event here: https://shorturl.at/lAQT2.
Zervanos will discuss his book at Bala Cynwyd Library, 131 Old Lancaster Road in Bala Cynwyd, PA, on Wednesday, April 10, 7:30 PM. Registration is required: https://shorturl.at/sINR8.
He also noted in an update via email that he will visiting book clubs in April and May and anyone interested in inviting him to their book club may reach out via email: [email protected].
In ‘Your Story Starts Here’, Zervanos, a seasoned high-school English teacher and father of two, embarks on a mission at the cusp of a new school year. He realizes that today’s youth are thrust into a tumultuous world and burdened with saving it. To chronicle this extraordinary period in America, he assigns himself a unique task: keeping a journal.
Within its pages, we witness “his kids” grappling with pressing issues like identity politics, gun violence, and political uncertainty. A sophomore prodigy wrestles his demons onto the pages of his fiction before entering a psychiatric hospital. An estranged junior posts ominous threats on Snapchat, while a principal sabotages a student walkout. Meanwhile, in his classroom, Jim prepares a hiding space for an active shooter event and, back home, finds solace in the eulogy of his young sons’ pet fish, sent on its final journey with a flush.
By year’s end, Jim, unwavering in his determination to inspire hope in his students, discovers that it’s the youth who inspire hope in him. Their creativity and ideals paint a vivid portrait of an evolving America, seen through the kaleidoscope of Generation Z. Your Story Starts Here: A Year on the Brink with Generation Z is an intimate exploration of the challenges, resilience, and unwavering hope of today’s youth in a turbulent world.
Your Story Starts Here: A Year on the Brink with Generation Z by Jim Zervanos is available in bookstores and online.
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.
