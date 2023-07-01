x

July 1, 2023

Jill Biden Hosts Military Chefs Crowned ‘Chopped’ Champs for Guest Stint in White House Navy Mess

July 1, 2023
By Associated Press
Opal Poullard, Dustin Lewis
Air Force Master Sgt. and chef Opal Poullard, left, and Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. and chef Dustin Lewis, right, pose for a photo at the White House in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2023. Poullard and Lewis were crowned "Chopped" champions during first lady Jill Biden's appearance on the season finale of the Food Network's Chopped "Military Salute." They will serve as guest chefs at the White House Navy Mess ahead of the 4th of July holiday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Air Force chef and a Marine Corps chef, both crowned “Chopped” champions during Jill Biden ‘s appearance on a military-themed episode of the Food Network show, spent Friday whipping up lemon-herb scallops and osso buco in the White House Navy Mess.

Air Force chef Opal Poullard, 37, and Marine Corps chef Dustin Lewis, 34, accepted the mission from the first lady, who made a surprise appearance in a May episode of “Chopped,” as part of her White House initiative to support active-duty and retired service members, their families and caregivers.

A panel of judges ruled that the four-person team of military chefs, which included an Army and a Navy cook, had defeated a team of four Food Network celebrity chefs. The first lady congratulated the winners, gave them White House aprons signed by herself and President Joe Biden and invited them to the executive mansion to help cook for the Fourth of July on Tuesday.

The guest chef stint at the White House came as Jill Biden on Friday visited the Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island, South Carolina, to help mark the 50th anniversary of the nation’s all-volunteer military, which she and the president will also celebrate on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One with first lady Jill Biden and his grandson Beau Biden at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2023. Biden is heading to Camp David for the long holiday weekend. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

After returning to the White House, the first lady visited Lewis and Poullard and sampled the food, her office said. She also met with the Navy Mess staff.

Poullard is a Los Angeles native based at Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia, where she is an advanced culinary instructor. Lewis, who was born in Dayton, Ohio, and is stationed in North Carolina, most recently was executive chef to the Marine Corps commandant. He previously served as the executive chef to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Lewis’ signature dish was lemon-herb scallops with wild mushroom parmesan risotto and roasted asparagus with white truffle herb oil and charred focaccia. Poullard’s, inspired by her travels to Rome, was braised osso buco, or veal shanks, served with polenta, shaved parmesan, crispy fennel and shallots.

The Navy Mess, located on the lower level of the West Wing of the White House, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner for staff. The U.S. Navy’s Presidential Food Service operates the mess’ executive dining rooms and provides carryout and catering services.

—–
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

Superville reported from Kissimmee, Florida.

