Jets Agree on Deal to Acquire Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights and massive expectations of the Big Apple. The New York Jets agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams have not officially announced the deal. The Jets will also receive the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers, according to another person with knowledge of the trade. In exchange, Green Bay will get the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick.