April 24, 2023

Jets Agree on Deal to Acquire Aaron Rodgers

April 24, 2023
By Associated Press
Aaron Rodgers
FILE - Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers salutes the fans after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Dec. 4, 2022, in Chicago. Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple. The New York Jets agreed on a deal Monday, April 24, 2023, to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams have not officially announced the deal. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Aaron Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights and massive expectations of the Big Apple. The New York Jets agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams have not officially announced the deal. The Jets will also receive the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers, according to another person with knowledge of the trade. In exchange, Green Bay will get the 13th overall selection, a second-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-round pick.

“The 1998 Yankees: The Inside Story of the Greatest Baseball Team Ever,” by Jack Curry (Twelve)Twenty-five years ago this fall, the New York Yankees won the World Series for the 24th time, part of a six-year run in which they won baseball’s championship four times.

