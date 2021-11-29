x

November 29, 2021

Jerusalem Patriarch Theophilos III Visits Archbishop Ieronymos

November 29, 2021
By Athens News Agency
ÓÕÍÁÍÔÇÓÇ ÔÏÕ ÁÑ×ÉÅÐÉÓÊÏÐÏÕ ÉÅÑÙÍÕÌÏÕ ÌÅ ÔÏÍ ÐÁÔÑÉÁÑ×Ç ÉÅÑÏÓÏËÕÌÙÍ ÈÅÏÖÉËÏ //×ÑÇÓÔÏÓ ÌÐÏÍÇÓ//ÁÑ×ÉÅÐÉÓÊÏÐÇ ÁÈÇÍÙÍ
Jerusalem Patriarch Theophilos III visits Archbishop Ieronymos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Christos Bonis)

ATHENS – Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem on Monday paid a visit to Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos, accompanied by a delegation of senior clerics from the Jerusalem Patriarchate.

They discussed the pandemic and the progress of vaccinations and the problems arising due to the measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

