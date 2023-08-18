‘Jerusalem Nights’, an Absorbing Debut Novel

Literature

Writing a novel is a life goal for many people, but it can be a daunting task for most. American author and essayist Edward Abbey said: “What is the essence of the art of writing? Part One: Have something to say. Part Two: Say it well.”

‘Jerusalem Nights’ by Dimitri Cados is a debut novel of a forbidden love that bonds a Greek deacon from the island of Paros with the daughter of a rabbi in the old city of Jerusalem.

A Northern California inventor and business innovator, Cados was born in Israel to Greek parents, his father is from Lesvos and his mother is from Rhodes. He has used his mechanical and chemical engineering skills as well as his flair for management to become a leader in the natural foods industry. Fluent in Hebrew, Arabic, Greek, English, and French, Cados, who is also a musician, has now turned his creativity towards literature.

When asked how long the writing process took from idea to publication, Cados told The National Herald that it was a span of 11 years from the time the initial story idea popped into his head until he had his hands on the finished book.

“My intention for Jerusalem Nights is to inspire readers to reach toward a life full of empowerment and liberation – one without purposeful sin, but with plenty of fearless heroic wisdom,” explained Cados, who draws on his early years at a monastery near Nazareth several decades ago to tell the story. “In this illusory tale, an impassioned and mystical bond is formed between a Greek deacon and the daughter of an Israeli rabbi. Their forbidden love rocks ancient traditions to the core, causing mixed reactions among people of the Christian, Islamic, and Jewish communities. The way these groups get along – or at times don’t get along – is something I’ve observed and fretted about as long as I can remember. That’s what compelled me to write the novel.”

Jerusalem Nights draws the reader along on an emotional and spiritual voyage that addresses Cados’ own lifelong concern with the conflicts among the world’s great religions.

The author, who moved to the United States in 1961 and resides in Orinda, CA, owned a restaurant in Berkely, CA called Marrakech Express, where in the 1970s he introduced hummus and falafel for the first time to what he calls “hungry vegetarian hippies.” He also founded Casbah Sahara Natural Foods, enabling Americans to discover couscous which was followed by his creation of a highly successful couscous manufacturing plant. The author also holds several U.S. patents, including for the exclusive and successful StirMATE Smart Pot Stirrer.

When he is not running his business or experimenting with new commercial ideas, Cados uses his skill as an instrumentalist to entertain with his beloved bouzouki and guitar, both of which also figure prominently in Jerusalem Nights.

When asked if he visits Greece and Israel often, he told TNH that he visits both Greece and Israel on average once every five years.

Of what is coming up next, Cados said that he is working on two new products now, including one that has to do with barbecue cooking safety.

Jerusalem Nights by Dimitri Cados is available on Amazon in hardcover or paperback.