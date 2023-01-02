x

January 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Cinema

Jeremy Renner Seriously Injured while Plowing Snow in Nevada

January 2, 2023
By Associated Press
Jeremy Renner
FILE - Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film "Hawkeye," in London, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — “The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor’s representative said.

Renner, 51, is in critical condition although he is stable, the actor’s representative said Sunday. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available.

The actor has a home in Nevada. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Renner was injured in Reno and was flown to a hospital. He was the only person involved, and the sheriff’s office is investigating, according to the release.

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe.

He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008’s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”

RELATED

Cinema
Full Speed Ahead: ‘Avatar’ Sequel again Dominates Box Office

NEW YORK — “Avatar: The Way of Water" is the box office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down.

Culture
‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ Iggy Pop and ‘The Menu’
Music
Anita Pointer has Died at the Age of 74

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

World Reacts to Death of Brazilian Soccer King Pele

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele.

LOS ANGELES — “The Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow, the actor's representative said.

NEW YORK — “Avatar: The Way of Water" is the box office king for a third straight week, and shows no sign of slowing down.

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, including a man claimed by an armed group as a member, during a confrontation that erupted early Monday when troops entered a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.