Jennifer Dulos Officially Declared Dead

United States

The above is an undated archival photo from a missing persons flyer produced by the New Canaan Police Department. It shows Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five who disappeared in May 2019. (Photo: New Canaan Police Department via AP, Archive)

HARTFORD, CT – Jennifer Dulos, the author who had been missing for four years, has been officially declared dead in Connecticut. She was the wife of Fotis Dulos, a Greek-American, in a case that unfolded as a modern-day police thriller.

The mother of the author had initiated a court process to have the authorities recognize her daughter’s death in order to protect her memory and the interests of her children, for whom she has custody. The process began on August 2 and ultimately concluded with the court’s decision satisfying the woman’s request and, in general, the needs of the family of Jennifer Dulos.

Judge William P. Osterndorf, of the Darien-New Canaan Probate Court, wrote in his decision that, “extensive efforts have been made by local and State Police authorities to locate her body… To date, more than four years have passed and the body of Jennifer has not been located. Neither Jennifer’s mother, children, other family members and friends have been contacted by Jennifer since May 24, 2019. The inescapable conclusion is Jennifer is deceased.”

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24, 2019, when she dropped her children off at school. Her family reported her disappearance, and even though her body was never found, authorities had clear indications of foul play: bloodstains were found in a Range Rover parked in the garage, as well as in Jennifer’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Suburban, which was found abandoned in New Canaan, CT.

The marriage between Fotis and Jennifer Dulos lasted 13 years, during which she accused him of displaying unreasonable, dangerous, intimidating, threatening, and controlling behavior. On the other hand, Dulos claimed that his wife threatened to have the mafia break his legs, indicating the intensity of the conflict between them.

Fotis Dulos had denied any involvement from the beginning, with neutral observers referring to the case as the ‘perfect crime’ since no traces of the unfortunate author’s body had been found. Seven months later, authorities believed they had sufficient evidence to indict him, leading to his arrest. According to the then-theory, Dulos allegedly attacked Jennifer in her New Canaan home, tying her up while she was alive with plastic rope. Initially, the motive attributed was financial, as he appeared to be $7 million in debt, and her potential demise would secure custody of their five children and access to their bank accounts, each holding over $2 million.

As the public followed the case with bated breath, the situation was turned inside out on January 28, 2020, when Fotis Dulos, already facing public outrage and strong evidence from the police, decided to end his life. Until the very last moment, he insisted on his innocence, but it is believed that he took crucial evidence and secrets with him. On the same day, he was supposed to appear in court to negotiate the amount of his bail, which was close to $6 million.

Nevertheless, the case regarding Jennifer Dulos’s murder is heading to trial. Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos’s girlfriend, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence, two counts of tampering with physical evidence and one count of second-degree hindering prosecution.

The charge of manslaughter attributed to Fotis Dulos was withdrawn after his death.