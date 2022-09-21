x

Jennifer Aniston Spends $14.8 Million for Oprah’s Montecito Farmhouse

September 21, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
Η Τζένιφερ Ανιστον. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Aniston. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES – A-lister Jennifer Aniston has joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres, and Rob Lowe by shelling out $14.8 million for Oprah Winfrey’s pad in the tony California town, as reported by the New York Post.

The Tuscan-style farmhouse accompanied by four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms lies on 1.03 acres and was just one part of Winfrey’s property. The second part of the estate was sold, which consisted of two cottages, to her long-time personal trainer and property manager, Bob Greene, for $2.3 million back in August.

Spanning 4,320 square feet, Aniston, who also owns a $20.97 million Bel Air mansion, bought the main residence of the estate around the same time. Winfrey had only purchased the estate in 2021 for $10.5 million, meaning that the agreement with Aniston allows her to walk away with $6.5 million in profit.

Since the transaction took place in an off-market deal, interior photos of the property have not yet been exposed. The Mediterranean-style house is ideal for privacy and panoramic ocean views as it features a driveway encircled by lush landscaping.

This was not the only property Winfrey owned however, as a much larger compound next door to Aniston’s new home is also under her possession.

She acquired that home back in 2012 for $30 million. It spans 66 acres and features a 20,000-square-foot mansion. Winfrey has referred to the estate as the ‘Promised Land’.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

