Japanese Delegation Visits Greece; Expresses Interest in Investments

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had the opportunity to present the progress that has been lately made in Greece for the creation of a friendly investment environment, during his meeting on Thursday with a delegation of the national Japanese business organisation KEIDANREN and high-ranking executives of leading Japanese companies visiting Greece.

The prime minister also presented potential investment opportunities for Japanese companies, while the Japanese delegation expressed interest in exploring the possibility of investments in the energy and transport sectors.

The two sides also discussed further ways of attracting investment, increasing the number of tourists from Japan as well as cooperation in the wider region, with an emphasis on the Western Balkans.