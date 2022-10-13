x

October 13, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Politics

Japanese Delegation Visits Greece; Expresses Interest in Investments

October 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[356010] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΑΝΤΙΠΡΟΣΩΠΕΙΑ ΜΕΓΑΛΩΝ ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΣΕΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΙΑΠΩΝΙΑ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Συνάντηση του Πρωθυπουργού Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη με αντιπροσωπεία μεγάλων επιχειρήσεων από την Ιαπωνία στο Μέγαρο Μαξίμου, Πέμπτη 13 Οκτωβρίου 2022. (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had the opportunity to present the progress that has been lately made in Greece for the creation of a friendly investment environment, during his meeting on Thursday with a delegation of the national Japanese business organisation KEIDANREN and high-ranking executives of leading Japanese companies visiting Greece.

The prime minister also presented potential investment opportunities for Japanese companies, while the Japanese delegation expressed interest in exploring the possibility of investments in the energy and transport sectors.

The two sides also discussed further ways of attracting investment, increasing the number of tourists from Japan as well as cooperation in the wider region, with an emphasis on the Western Balkans.

RELATED

Politics
UK Ex-Culture Minister Leads Parthenon Marbles Return Review

LONDON - Whether the British Museum should return the stolen Parthenon Marbles has become a never-ending story but now a former United Kingdom Culture Minister, Lord Vaizey, will lead a panel set up by a Greek-American businessman, John Lefas, trying to determine whether they should.

Politics
Iliopoulos: Negative High Price Records Bear Mitsotakis’ Signature
Politics
Oikonomou: The Government Continues to Support Society

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

New Video Shows Suspect Defacing Three Hierarchs Church in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY – New video surveillance footage was released on October 11 as the NYPD continues to search for a suspect who defaced the Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church in Brooklyn on July 17, CBS News New York reported.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings