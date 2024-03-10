x

March 10, 2024

Jailing of Ethnic Greek Mayor in Albania Ices Bilateral Deals, Sanctions Pushed

March 10, 2024
By The National Herald
MPELERIS
The ethnic Greek elected Mayor Fredi Beleris (EUROKINISSI-FILE)

ATHENS – The jailing in Albania of Fredi Beleri, an ethnic Greek elected Mayor of the seaside town of Himare not only has led Greece to block that country’s hopes of joining the European Union but is seen as an obstacle to reach an agreement of sea Exclusive Economic Zones.

Greece was hoping a maritime deal would be used as a model in negotiating one with Turkey in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean and Kathimerini said Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama believes EU and American pressure will be put on Greece to relent because of his country’s anti-Russian stance.

The paper said some officials in Greece’s New Democracy government are advising sanctions be put on Albania but that Rama sees Western support as a bulwark against any real penalties, allowing the jailing of Beleri.

The Mayor, who not allowed to take office, said he was arrested on spurious charges and that corruption was behind a ruse to keep him from office and benefit friends of Rama to develop Himare, with Albania’s coast growing in tourism interest because it’s cheap.

The case has created a schism in ties between the countries, with Beleri sentenced to two years in prison after having been arrested on the eve of the election, which he won but was barred from taking office.

Greece’s Foreign Ministry said, “The sentence … keeps the defeated candidate in the mayoralty, despite the explicit court decision months ago that imposed his immediate removal,” getting Beleri out of the way

“The selective application of judicial decisions and the discounting of judicial judgments is not consistent with the principles of the rule of law. The Greek government will follow the case closely and looks forward to a fair and objective judgment in the second instance,” it said of the next round.

The conviction of Beleri was seen to show that Rama runs the judiciary in the country, especially after the judge of the Special Anti-Corruption Court judge was denounced by international observers.

Beleri told the court the trial was biased and that it “could have taken place once upon a time but not in a European state in the year 2024, where it is not officially in a dictatorship,” although Rama has an authoritarian rule.

