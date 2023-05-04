x

May 4, 2023

Jailed Neo-Nazi Party Leader Will Appeal High Court Elections Ban

May 4, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Far Right Party
FILE - Iias Kasidiaris, former Golden Dawn lawmaker who had been found guilty along with others of leading a criminal organization and face 13 years in prison, speaks during a Golden Dawn trial in Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

ATHENS – The former spokesman for the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party who was jailed with its hierarchy and dozens of members after being convicted of running a criminal gang is appealing a Supreme Court ruling keeping his political group from running in May 21 elections.

Ilias Kasidiaris’ National Party-Hellenes was initially barred by the Parliament which approved a measure to prohibit parties led by anyone convicted of a serious crime, upheld by the high court.

The appeal will be submitted to European courts and the Supreme Special Court, he said after the 9-1 vote that rejected his party’s application to run, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency ANA.

“(Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos) Mitsotakis’ regime finally destroyed democracy and hatefully attacked hundreds of thousands of Greek citizens. It violated their civil rights and forbade them from voting for the party of their choice,” he said.

He also said the decision was essentially useless given that a second round of elections is almost certain in July because of a change in electoral law making it virtually impossible for a first-place finisher to win enough seats in Parliament to form a government.

He said a second ballot, if his party is allowed, means “our time will come, and we will register very high election returns and punish the corrupt political system,” although his party is running at 3 percent in polls, the bare minimum needed to win a few seats.

