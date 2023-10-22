x

Jailed Greek Neo-Nazi Firebrand Kasidiaris Given 5-Day Furlough

October 22, 2023
By The National Herald
[357731] ΔΙΚΗ
Ilias Kasidiaris (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The jailed former spokesman for Greece’s neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party who’s serving a 13 ½ year sentence and is said to be behind an ultra-nationalist group in Parliament was given a five-day vacation.

There was no explanation why Ilias Kasidiaris was given the leave, the first since he and other former Golden Dawn leaders and dozens of members were imprisoned in 2020 after being convicted of running a criminal gang.

From his cell, he tried to run for Parliament before being banned by the New Democracy government and courts but media reports said he’s behind the Spartans party that won 11 seats and has an agenda like Golden Dawn.

He submitted his request in early September to the parole board at the high-security Domokos prison but a decision was postponed until after the Oct. 8 regional elections in which he was a candidate for Athens’ Mayor.

Kasidiaris is allowed to use YouTube from his jail cell to address his rabid 140,000 followers and was given the leave although the New Democracy government said it would stop furloughs for agitators.

Police spokesman Constantia Dimoglidou told Agence France-Presse that “He is required to report to a police station once daily,” a condition after a Christodoulox Xiros, a member of the disbanded Nov. 17 terrorist gang didn’t return from a furlough in 2014 and was recaptured a year later.

Kasidiaris got 11,000 votes in the Athens’ Mayoral race in which he finished fifth, 3,000 more votes than a prominent lawyer who helped put him in prison and has continued to provoke from his jail cell.

