Jailed Greek MEP Kaili Fights Lifting of Immunity in Bribery Case

March 27, 2023
By The National Herald
Eva Kaili
PHOTO. ARCHIVE: Greek politician and Vice-President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili speaks during the ceremony for the awarding of the European Book Prize in Brussels on December 7, 2022. (European Parliament via AP)

BRUSSELS – Greek Member of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, in detention awaiting trial on charges of allegedly taking bribes from Qatar, has asked for annulment of a request to lift her immunity which allows prosecution.

She brought the action against the Parliament and European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) which asked for immunity given lawmakers in the European Union lifted in her case, said EU Law Live.

She has also sought to annul the decision of the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on Jan. 10, who referred the the request to the Committee of Legal Affairs.

Among Kaili’s arguments is that EPPO isn’t competent to issue the contested act, the site said, after attempts to be released on condition of wearing electronic monitoring were twice rejected.

She was arrested in December of 2022 in a scandal that shocked the Parliament although Qatar, which was hosting the World Cup at the time, denied any wrongdoing despite other defendants reportedly admitting taking money.

Her partner, Francesco Giorgi, has been freed under electronic surveillance although reportedly confessing and trying to absolve her of any blame. They have a two-year-old daughter.

