Jailed Golden Dawn Leader Michaloliakos in ICU With COVID-19

Society

Nikos Michaloliakos, the leader of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn gang that was in Parliament before being broken apart when its hiearchy, including him, and dozens of members were jailed, was taken to a hospital in critical care with a case of COVID-19.

He was transferred from prison to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Larissa University Hospital in central Greece and put on a ventilator, said Kathimerini, but no further information was given.

During its reign, the party was accused of attacking immigrants and violent assaults against other rivals and disrupted Parliament with raucous actions before the murder of an anti-Fascist hip-hop artist, Pavlos Fyssas, but a member convicted of the killing brought the beginning of the end.