x

March 11, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 39ºF

Society

Jailed Golden Dawn Leader Michaloliakos in ICU With COVID-19

March 11, 2022
By The National Herald
Golden Dawn party leader Nikos Michaloliakos, center, leaves his residence in Athens, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
FILE- Golden Dawn party leader Nikos Michaloliakos, center, leaves his residence in Athens, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Nikos Michaloliakos, the leader of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn gang that was in Parliament before being broken apart when its hiearchy, including him, and dozens of members were jailed, was taken to a hospital in critical care with a case of COVID-19.

He was transferred from prison to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Larissa University Hospital in central Greece and put on a ventilator, said Kathimerini, but no further information was given.

During its reign, the party was accused of attacking immigrants and violent assaults against other rivals and disrupted Parliament with raucous actions before the murder of an anti-Fascist hip-hop artist, Pavlos Fyssas, but a member convicted of the killing brought the beginning of the end.

 

RELATED

Society
Greece: 21,260 New Coronavirus Cases on Friday, 49 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 21,260 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 20 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Politics
KKE: EU Policy Is Worsening the Problem of Energy Poverty
Politics
Oikonomou: Greek Gov’t Is Considering Every Available Tool to Support Citizens

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Jussie Smollett Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail in Fake Attack

CHICAGO — A judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail, branding the Black and gay actor a narcissistic charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself to grab the limelight while the nation struggled with wrenching issues of racial injustice.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings