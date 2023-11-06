Tourism

I’ve Traveled to Cancun More Than 12 Times. These Are My Top Tips as the High Season Approaches. (Photo: Wealth of Geeks via AP)

The Mexican Ministry of Tourism estimates that foreign visitors will spend around $31 billion in the country. That’s another 11% jump from the $28 billion earned last year, prompting the Ministry to declare Mexico a world tourism powerhouse.

December marks the start of Cancun’s high season when tourists flood its shore, and sunshine seekers are bound to keep up the trend this winter.

Here’s how I recommend preparing for your trip based on my over one dozen visits to Cancun.

Understand the “Two Cancuns”

Cancun is split into two main regions: the Hotel Zone and downtown. The Hotel Zone is what many Americans picture when they think of Cancun—sandy beaches boasting bars and restaurants sandwiched between tourist shops. Its vibe definitely falls into the category of ” touristy;” its beaches are the definition of “beautiful.”

In contrast, downtown Cancun is set miles back from the beach, brims with local flair, and has taco shops that may both delight a visitor’s taste buds and leave you running to the nearest baño.

Many tourists never set foot in downtown Cancun. I always stay there. I don’t believe downtown Cancun is for everyone, though; it’s a great base for taking public buses to other destinations in the Yucatan Peninsula, and the cost of hotels and meals is notably cheaper, but its distance from the beach is a significant downside.

Don’t Pay ATM Fees

ATM fees in Cancun are exorbitant when using out-of-network debit cards. However, tourists can avoid ATM fees altogether by traveling with a Charles Schwab debit card. Schwab offers unlimited monthly fee rebates through in-network ATMs. The good news? From my experience, most ATMs in Cancun are in-network. The equally exciting news? Globetrotters can take advantage of Schwab’s ATM rebates in 200+ countries and territories.

Regardless of which debit card you take to Cancun, always withdraw money from an ATM inside a bank, mall, or other secure location. That way, a visitor reduces the chance of inserting their card into an ATM with a skimming device.

Be Smart but Not Afraid

Nearly all of my 12+ trips to Cancun were as a solo female traveler, and I never had any serious safety issues. I walked the Hotel Zone and downtown Cancun alone. I took public transportation alone. I stayed in an Airbnb alone and in shared hostel dorm rooms. I also didn’t walk down desolate streets alone, hail taxis off the street, or wear expensive jewelry. Practicing basic safety precautions is vital for a safe Cancun trip.

Travel writer Alexandrea Sumuel from Wander With Alex echoes this sentiment after her and her husband’s trip to Cancun in April. “The key, as with any destination you aren’t familiar with, is to exercise common sense. Read reviews before booking an Airbnb or vacation rental. Ask family and friends who have visited the area for recommendations. Don’t leave the bar with someone you just met. Avoid illegal drugs. Only accept rides from authorized transportation operators.”

I also recommend keeping an eye on the U.S. Department of State (DoS)’s Mexico travel advisory page. Cancun typically ranks at a Level 2. The DoS recommends reconsidering travel starting at Level 3.

Leave the Resort

There’s so much more to the Yucatan than Cancun. Fortunately, Cancun is an excellent base for exploring the peninsula. Chichén Itzá is arguably the most popular, as these Mayan ruins are one of the New 7 Wonders of the World. The Tulum Ruins, perched above the Caribbean Sea, are also worth the approximately 2-hour drive. Artsy and ecologically-focused Tulum is, too, with Cancun and Tulum offering starkly different vacation experiences.

Swimming in cenotes (sinkholes), taking a ferry to Isla Mujeres, scoping out a smaller party scene in Playa del Carmen, and snorkeling or diving at the MUSA Underwater Museum are all activities you can do as a day trip from Cancun.

Consider the Shoulder Season

Vacationing in Cancun during the high season has its perks—there’s less rain, little seaweed, no hurricanes, and the weather isn’t scorching. But you’ll pay a premium for Mother Nature’s idyllic concoction. So, consider traveling from mid-April to May or mid-October to November instead. These timeframes, known as the shoulder season, come with mostly decent weather and lower prices.

Travel writer Alex Caspero from Delish Knowledge travels to Cancun with her family several times per year. She recommends checking for deals at all-inclusive resorts using different vacation dates. “Our latest trip in October was 50% of the hotel cost we paid in March and 75% of what we paid in July,” comments Caspero. Alternatively, she suggests renting a condo with a kitchen. “Groceries are typically less expensive than in the US, and this is an easy way to save money while traveling.”

Tacos and Warm Greetings Are Waiting for Guests

Regardless of when you travel to Cancun, one thing is certain: Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attract foreigners. Expect locals to offer a warmer welcome than ever during your trip.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.