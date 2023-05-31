Ivanka Trump: Acropolis is where “history comes alive”

ATHENS – Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, visited yesterday the Acropolis and the archaeological museum in Athens with her husband Jared Kushner.
Taking to Instagram after her visit, Trump posted several photos and expressed her excitement over visiting the citadel and the Acropolis Museum in the greek capital. She said the Acropolis is “a place where history comes alive, transporting you back in time to an era of myth, philosophy, and cultural brilliance.”
“Standing atop this ancient citadel surrounded by iconic structures like the Parthenon and the Erechtheion, I was awe-inspired by the incredible power of human ingenuity. The panoramic views of Athens from the Acropolis were breathtaking, offering a mesmerizing blend of ancient and modern cityscapes. It’s a sight that will forever be etched in my memory”, she added.
IRAKLIO - The winners at the May 21 elections were those who envisioned Greece as strong and united, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Iraklio, Crete on Tuesday evening, not those who see it dark and divided.
