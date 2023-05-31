x

May 31, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Society

Ivanka Trump: Acropolis is where “history comes alive”

May 31, 2023
By The National Herald
ivanka_tramp_akropoli_episkepsi-960x600
(Photo: Instagram/ivankatrump)

ATHENS – Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, visited yesterday the Acropolis and the archaeological museum in Athens with her husband Jared Kushner.

Taking to Instagram after her visit, Trump posted several photos and expressed her excitement over visiting the citadel and the Acropolis Museum in the greek capital. She said the Acropolis is “a place where history comes alive, transporting you back in time to an era of myth, philosophy, and cultural brilliance.”

(Photo: Instagram/ivankatrump)
(Photo: Instagram/ivankatrump)

“Standing atop this ancient citadel surrounded by iconic structures like the Parthenon and the Erechtheion, I was awe-inspired by the incredible power of human ingenuity. The panoramic views of Athens from the Acropolis were breathtaking, offering a mesmerizing blend of ancient and modern cityscapes. It’s a sight that will forever be etched in my memory”, she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump)

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis in Iraklio: May’s Elections Were Won by Those who Envisioned Greece in Positive Terms

IRAKLIO - The winners at the May 21 elections were those who envisioned Greece as strong and united, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Iraklio, Crete on Tuesday evening, not those who see it dark and divided.

Society
Criminal Proceedings Initiated against Five Policemen Suspected of Involvement in Human Trafficking
Politics
ND Leader Mitsotakis Congratulates Turkish President Erdogan on Electoral Victory

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.