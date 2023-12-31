It’s Udderly Expensive: Greek Milk Prices Among EU’s Highest

Economy

ATHENS – It’s not just olive oil that’s becoming too costly for a lot of people in Greece – prices driven up by crop shortages, climate change, inflation and deadly fires and floods – but milk.

For fresh cow’s milk the average price is 1.57 euros ($1.74) per liter (33.8 ounces or just over a quart) which is the third highest among 18 European Union countries, found in a survey by the bloc’s Competition Commission.

The price was higher only in Estonia and Sweden while a comparison of highest prices per liter put Greece second at 2.22 euros ($2.45) out of reach for many households, especially those with children.

Prices for dairy products were so high back in February that the General Federation of Consumers of Greece (INKA) had a one-week boycott, the commodity’s costs uncontained by the government.

INKA said the move came at the demand of consumers struggling to provide with the cost of going to the supermarket becoming almost prohibitive for some and the government relying on the sector volunteering to help.

In 2006, The General Directorate for Competition implicated 17 dairy producers and retailers in four counts of collusion, price fixing and other cartel practices to keep prices high.

By 2019, the biggest five dairy companies selling in Greece – The Netherlands’ Friesland Campina, which makes Nounou, Epiros, Delta, Olympos and Fage accounted for just 40 percent of the annual turnover.

Milk costs for brand names are especially high and many Greeks, as they are with other products because of high prices across the board, are turning to store and generic brands.

While Greece has fined some international conglomerates and multinational food companies for gouging and profiteering, no action has been taken against any Greek businesses despite the prices.