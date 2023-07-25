It’s Time To Take Bloating Seriously

Health

According to the American College of Gastroenterology, approximately 1 in 6 people worldwide have irritable bowel syndrome, also known as IBS.

The predominant treatment focuses on the altered bowel habits accompanying IBS, such as diarrhea, constipation, or a combination of the two. However, there are other often overlooked symptoms. For many IBS sufferers’ extreme abdominal distension from retained gas and painful distension from visceral hypersensitivity are their primary symptoms. These create quality-of-life issues that range from chronic pain to whether one can fit into clothes, which affects self-esteem and has practical implications.

Kyle Staller, MD, MPH, is the director of the Gastrointestinal Motility Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School in Boston. In the June 2023 issue of Gastroenterology & Endoscopy News, he discusses how these patients are often overlooked, their medical presentation should be taken seriously, and solutions offered.

Simply put, we do not all bloat for the same reasons.

The Gastroenterologist & Patient: Detectives at Work

Staller explains that detailed questions and notes should be asked and taken. The doctor and patient should dive deep into the patient’s experience to get to the root of the issues.

Amy S. Oxentenko, MD, a professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, concurs. She asks for detailed logs from her patients: what they are eating and in specific amounts; she wants to know what they are experiencing physically and when the bloating and distension occur.

If a patient cannot, or has not kept a log, discussing a typical day’s diet is often helpful. People are creatures of habit and tend to exhibit similar eating patterns. As a patient, keeping logs can be helpful even on one’s own. Dr. Oxentenko explains that she has seen many patients have an “aha” moment once they see everything written down.

Timing is Key

When IBS symptoms occur is a helpful marker. If bloating occurs within half an hour of eating, that can indicate upper gut issues, an immune response, a biochemical reaction (such as a sulfite or histamine intolerance), or dyspepsia (acid indigestion). If symptoms occur several hours later, it can be an indication of something small bowel related. Knowing the “when” of the trigger can help develop a plan to relieve symptoms.

Action Plan

Brian Lacy, MD, PhD, a professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, has created a structured approach that Dr. Staller employs:

Step 1: Diet

While food is not always the culprit, it often is, so this is the place to start. FODMAPs (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols) are a group of carbohydrates that have been clinically shown to trigger IBS symptoms. “The low-FODMAP diet has been shown to reduce bloating in patients with irritable bowel syndrome,” Staller explains.

Step 2: If Diet is Ruled Out, Look for Constipation.

Dr. Lacy suggests that if the patient suffers from constipation, treatment can address that, and in addition, pelvic floor dysfunction should be considered, which he believes is often overlooked.

Staller explains this delicate issue: “Patients with rectal evacuation disorders likely have an impaired ability to evacuate gas from their rectum. We have some new data showing rectal evacuation disorders are an important target for treatment.” In plain language, if you cannot expel gas, it is retained and can lead to bloating and painful distension.

Step 3: If Not Constipated, Consider SIBO.

SIBO is small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, which can be treated with antibiotics, although studies have shown only modest relief with antibiotic treatment and/or probiotics.

Step 4: Does the Patient Have Visceral Hypersensitivity or an Abnormal Viscerosomatic Reflex?

This means that two people can have the same amount of bloating, distension, and/or stool retention, yet one is experiencing pain while the other is not; this has been shown using cross-sectional imaging of the bowels. The experience of pain is an abnormal response to a normal presentation.

Patients with visceral hypersensitivity are often most comfortable first thing in the morning, with bloating peaking in the evening; sleeping overnight often resolves the issue. They can experience bloating right after eating, regardless of food. Patients have even reported bloating after sipping water.

Dr. Staller admits that an abnormal viscerosomatic reflex is not well recognized within the gastrointestinal community. Many doctors suggest medications, such as neuromodulators, including antidepressants and antipsychotic drugs. Gut-directed hypnotherapy has also been clinically shown to be effective.

Gut-Directed Hypnotherapy Is Clinically Proven

IBS is considered a gut-brain axis disorder – and it is a two-way street. What happens in the mind can affect the gut, and vice versa. Think about how you can experience “stomach butterflies” when you are excited or stressed. This is an example of how the mind connects to the gut. The vice versa is easy to understand; we feel physical pain, which in turn can create mental anguish.

Gut-directed hypnotherapy, known as GDH, has been shown to reduce IBS symptoms. Dr. Simone Peters, the founder of Mind + Gut Clinic, which specializes in gut-directed hypnotherapy, says this is due to the gut-brain axis. GDH can significantly improve overall and individual gut symptoms such as pain, stool consistency, bloating, distension, gassiness, and nausea.

The Takeaway

IBS is a debilitating condition that affects over 1 billion people worldwide. While diarrhea and constipation can be hallmarks of this medical condition, retained gas and painful distention are common as well, and often overlooked when it comes to assessment and treatment.

There are solutions for IBS sufferers whose main symptoms are bloating and distention, ranging from change in diet, such as employing the low FODMAP diet, to treating constipation if applicable, testing for and treating SIBO if applicable, looking into neuromodulator medications, and also clinically proven gut-directed hypnotherapy.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.