It’s The Economy: Greeks Brace for Higher Prices Yet Again

ATHENS – A bugaboo for the ruling New Democracy as it faces a re-election battle – sky-high supermarket prices – is returning with another expected series of price hikes in staples.

The government earlier had gotten supermarkets to commit to fixed lower prices on 51 essential goods in a so-called Household Basket to help consumers deal with jumping prices but many have turned to generic brands.

A report by market researcher NielsenIQ found that seven out of 10 suppliers and retailers in Greece are planning to increase prices this year, said the Middle East North African Financial Network MENAFN.

While inflation has lowered significantly from 2022, it hasn’t come down enough for many households that are struggling to deal with the cost of everyday items such as coffee, and even domestic olive oil.

The share of private-branded goods in the retail market has passed 25 percent with people switching to the alternatives and many backing away from major brand names amid critics claiming profiteering is now going on.