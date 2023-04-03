x

It’s The Economy: Greeks Brace for Higher Prices Yet Again

April 3, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Tatiana Bollari)

ATHENS – A bugaboo for the ruling New Democracy as it faces a re-election battle – sky-high supermarket prices – is returning with another expected series of price hikes in staples.

The government earlier had gotten supermarkets to commit to fixed lower prices on 51 essential goods in a so-called Household Basket to help consumers deal with jumping prices but many have turned to generic brands.

A report by market researcher NielsenIQ found that seven out of 10 suppliers and retailers in Greece are planning to increase prices this year, said the Middle East North African Financial Network MENAFN.

While inflation has lowered significantly from 2022, it hasn’t come down enough for many households that are struggling to deal with the cost of everyday items such as coffee, and even domestic olive oil.

The share of private-branded goods in the retail market has passed 25 percent with people switching to the alternatives and many backing away from major brand names amid critics claiming profiteering is now going on.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

