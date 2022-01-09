x

January 9, 2022

It’s Greek to Them: Montgomery, Alabama’s Great Greek Eateries

January 9, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Eustathiou)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiorgos Eustathiou)

You can find good Greek restaurants and diners almost anywhere in the United States, including Montgomery, Alabama, where authors Karren Pell and Carole King noted them in a book about the city’s classic places.

In a section called ‘It’s Greek to Me,’ they wrote about how the places were started by immigrant families and their descendants carrying on the tradition, said The Montgomery Independent.

Charles Kamburis said that those who opened restaurants did not offer Greek food at first. Sandra Moulas said that in those days, “Montgomery did not really have a palate that was broad enough to like different ethnic foods.”

Tastes changed and Greek food caught on and the stories of the owners and characters abound. After World War II, Pete Xides, who owned the Elite Cafe, bought the Krystal, which was next door to him, from Ernest Pappanastos. Pappanastos bought Turk’s and changed the name to the Arcadia. Restaurateur Labe Turk then opened a restaurant that became the forerunner of Gus’ Restaurant, a popular breakfast and lunch spot owned by Gus Kossefis.

The common denominator isn’t just Greek food but Greeks who made the places so iconic.

 

