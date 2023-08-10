It’s Flaunting Time Again: The Summer of Bikini Celebrity in Greece

Tourism

FILE - Paris Hilton arrives at the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles on Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)

Wildfires? Heatwave? No problem for celebrities flocking to Greece in the summer of 2023, especially those with big names or known only to their legion of fans and who just can’t resist posing in bikinis and showing off.

Paris Hilton jumped on the Barbie movie bandwagon fast in a pink bikini tying herself to the runaway hit film and went on Instagram to make sure everyone saw her wearing it, as tiny as it was, noted the site Blast that specializes in such stuff.

“She wore her long blonde hair up into a high ponytail and finished off her look with sunglasses to protect her eyes from the summer sun. She is flaunting a glowing tan as she poses both in and out of the boat, relaxing in the cool waters around Greece,” the site gushed.

https://theblast.com/521186/paris-hilton-is-bikini-barbie-in-greece-during-her-summer-of-sliving/

“In the caption of this Instagram post, Paris wrote, ‘Bikini Barbie’ and included her signature hashtags #SummerOfSliving and #ThatsHot. Fans definitely agreed, showering her post with red heart, fire, and heart-eye emojis,” it said.

“Real-life Barbie. Enjoy your vacation!” one fan commented. “The queen doesn’t look a day over twenty,” another follower gushed. “What a beauty,” a third fan agreed. “High heels on the ocean! Such a Paris Hilton thing! I love it!” another follower chimed in.

“A deleted scene from the Barbie movie,” another fan teased. “My jaw is on the bottom of the ocean,” another follower joked. “Looking stunning,” another fan gushed. “You look so amazing!” another follower exclaimed. “You should have had a scene in the Barbie movie!!!” another fan commented. Followers were quick to pile on their agreement!

Thai rapper Lisa, who’s a member of the South Korean girl pop group Blackpink made sure to show her stuff in a bikini too while vacationing on the hooligan-favorite island of Zakynthos.

Another thing that many BLINKs noticed was the similarity in Lisa and Frédéric Arnault’s social media posts, which are seemingly also in Greece said the reports almost certainly followed religiously by fans who want to know her every move.

https://www.gmanetwork.com/entertainment/celebritylife/fashion/18244/blackpinks-lisa-is-a-bikini-queen-in-greece/photo

“Arnault is the TAG Heuer CEO and an heir to LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton). Lisa has been spotted in public recently with him. Furthermore, the 28-year-old CEO, who is two years older than Lisa, has also been seen in some of BLACKPINK’s Born Pink World Tour concerts,” said the report.

It added: “However, many are convinced the two are just friends and were on the same trip along with other brand ambassadors. Nonetheless, Lisa is beaming with happiness in her Greece photos.”

The actress Demi Moore, 60, for all those old enough to remember her and that she was once married to Bruce Willis, didn’t let her age stop her from showing off her body in a pink bikini in Greece too.

People magazine said she shared those on Instagram too, “revealing her envy-inducing view while she looks out at the sea and cuddles with her dog, Pilaf,” apparently noticing it included telephone poles and wires.

“In the new photos, the actress and her dog appear to be lying atop a lounge beside an infinity pool, while the blue sea filled with boats is visible beyond,” it added, in what passes for news.

Moore wrote about her Greece adventures in the caption: “Paradise ♥️ Basking in the sun, playing in the water, naps with furry friends, and a good book…” and looking like a Greek goddess it was said.

Earlier in the summer, Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, 26, was one of the first of the famous to get into a bikini in Greece and let her fans know it, wearing what was described as a “fiery” little thing, the magazine said.

https://people.com/camila-cabello-fiery-bikini-picture-greece-7558718

“Putting her curves on display … she glowed as she emerged from the ocean in a tiny black and red two-piece from ALT Swim,” it said and she joked in the caption: “Can’t wait to be back to chronic low level anxiety in Florida’s shark infested waters.” You’ll just need a scorecard to keep up the bikini count ongoing.