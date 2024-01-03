x

January 3, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Health

It’s Baaaaacccck … COVID Cases Rise in Greece, Flu Too, Viruses Spread

January 3, 2024
By The National Herald
SELF TEST ΓΙΑ ΓΡΙΠΗ ΑΒ ΚΑΙ COVID (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/ EUROKINISSI)
SELF TEST FOR AB FLU AND COVID (YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/ EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS- The conjunction of the flu season and public gatherings during the holiday period in closed settings has driven up cases – including more of COVID-19 – and put a strain on Greek hospitals.

Health authorities said they anticipated the rise and had recommended returning to using masks as a precaution, and also for the most vulnerable to get Coronavirus booster shots.

There’s also been an increase in RSV, rhinoviruses and adenoviruses that’s expected to be particularly bad through mid-January, a period during which respiratory illnesses tend to be more frequent.

That’s seeing a rise in hospitalizations – not like the overflow of COVID cases on respirators during the height of the pandemic – but straining resources, especially as many health facilities are understaffed.

Athens University epidemiologist Gkikas Magiorkinis said that COVID cases are five times more than other viruses because of the new more transmissible JN.1 subvariant of the Coronavirus.

He added that this is the most significant outbreak since the summer of 2022, when health restrictions were eased to attract tourists, and that there’s been a rapid acceleration in COVID cases and hospital admissions quickly.

That showed in the week before Christmas with masses of people in malls and streets doing holiday shopping as well in supermarkets, restaurants, bars, tavernas, night clubs and private house parties.

The week before Christmas saw a sharp increase in cases of Covid-19, flu or flu-like symptoms and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) has said, including 62 deaths.

EODY recommended those over 60 and everyone with underlying health issues should be vaccinated with the latest, updated vaccines; face masks should be used in all hospitals, clinics, health centers.

Also in any indoor spaces hosting-accommodating elderly people; and that everyone should be more careful with personal hygiene measures, including regularly washing one’s hands and airing indoor spaces, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.
Hospitals serving emergency duty, especially those for children, are finding it difficult to handle the rising caseloads and that’s seeing long waits in emergency rooms that have already been scenes of tension and violence from sitting there.

RELATED

Health
US Women are Stocking Up on Abortion Pills, Especially When There is News About Restrictions

Thousands of women stocked up on abortion pills just in case they needed them, new research shows, with demand peaking in the past couple years at times when it looked like the medications might become harder to get.

Health
Americans Are Slowly Redefining Self-Care, Despite Barriers
Coronavirus
Greek Health Experts Advise Using Masks Again, COVID-19 Boosters

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

A Missing Person with No Memory: How Investigators Solved the Cold Case of Seven Doe

CHICAGO (AP) — Buried at the edge of a Chicago Catholic cemetery are an elderly person’s remains marked only by a cement cylinder deep in the ground labeled with the numbers 04985.

ATHENS - While wanting to control overtourism, Greece is also continuing to attract luxury resorts, another opening on the already overrun Santorini in the spring by the Greece-based hospitality group Domes Resort.

ATHENS - Along with milk, the prices of baby formula are far higher in Greece compared to the average in other European Union countries, the Hellenic Competition Commission said it has found in a survey.

BEIRUT (AP) — Israel was on high alert for an escalation with Hezbollah on Wednesday after one of the top leaders of the Palestinian Hamas was killed in a strike in Beirut that was widely blamed on Israel and heightened the risk of a broader Middle East conflict.

ATHENS - A mass grave of 80 shackled skeletons discovered during digging for the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center construction will be covered with a museum to protect and mark the site, and showcase it for visitors.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.