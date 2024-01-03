It’s Baaaaacccck … COVID Cases Rise in Greece, Flu Too, Viruses Spread

Health

ATHENS- The conjunction of the flu season and public gatherings during the holiday period in closed settings has driven up cases – including more of COVID-19 – and put a strain on Greek hospitals.

Health authorities said they anticipated the rise and had recommended returning to using masks as a precaution, and also for the most vulnerable to get Coronavirus booster shots.

There’s also been an increase in RSV, rhinoviruses and adenoviruses that’s expected to be particularly bad through mid-January, a period during which respiratory illnesses tend to be more frequent.

That’s seeing a rise in hospitalizations – not like the overflow of COVID cases on respirators during the height of the pandemic – but straining resources, especially as many health facilities are understaffed.

Athens University epidemiologist Gkikas Magiorkinis said that COVID cases are five times more than other viruses because of the new more transmissible JN.1 subvariant of the Coronavirus.

He added that this is the most significant outbreak since the summer of 2022, when health restrictions were eased to attract tourists, and that there’s been a rapid acceleration in COVID cases and hospital admissions quickly.

That showed in the week before Christmas with masses of people in malls and streets doing holiday shopping as well in supermarkets, restaurants, bars, tavernas, night clubs and private house parties.

The week before Christmas saw a sharp increase in cases of Covid-19, flu or flu-like symptoms and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) has said, including 62 deaths.

EODY recommended those over 60 and everyone with underlying health issues should be vaccinated with the latest, updated vaccines; face masks should be used in all hospitals, clinics, health centers.

Also in any indoor spaces hosting-accommodating elderly people; and that everyone should be more careful with personal hygiene measures, including regularly washing one’s hands and airing indoor spaces, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

Hospitals serving emergency duty, especially those for children, are finding it difficult to handle the rising caseloads and that’s seeing long waits in emergency rooms that have already been scenes of tension and violence from sitting there.