x

June 30, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

USA

Italian Veteran Chiellini Excited to Join Young LAFC Roster

June 30, 2022
By Associated Press
MLS LAFC Chiellini Soccer
Los Angeles FC coach Steve Cherundolo, left, joins Giorgio Chiellini in Los Angeles during a news conference Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Joe Reedy)

LOS ANGELES — Georgio Chiellini is hoping Los Angeles FC’s young roster can help him at least partially rediscover the fountain of youth.

In return, the veteran Italian defender looks to help the club capture its first Major League Soccer championship.

“I would say that LAFC is the perfect team for me because the team is full of young players. I think they can help me,” the 37-year old Chiellini said Wednesday during his introductory press conference at Banc of California Stadium. “Surely it’s impossible for me to have the same physical characteristic like 10 years ago, but I can bring also something to them, and we have to create a good mix with experience and enthusiasm with younger players in order to become a winner.”

LAFC went into Wednesday night’s match against FC Dallas with the league’s best record at 10-3-3. LAFC won the Supporters Shield as the league’s top team in the regular season in 2019, but has not had postseason success. It missed the playoffs for the first time last year.

“The team is fantastic,” Chiellini said. “As I said before, I don’t have to change something or to bring something special. Just to add what I am and hope to continue in this way because we are at the top and we have to finish at the top, but it’s a long trip.”

Chiellini had been at Juventus since 2005, capturing nine Serie A and five Coppa Italia titles. He also played his final match June 1 for Italy’s national team.

Chiellini said talks about a potential move stateside began last year, but didn’t accelerate until March after Italy failed to quality for this year’s World Cup.

For a league where most of the big signings are geared toward young, attacking forwards, the addition of Chiellini goes against the grain, but he also said something that is commonly said in American football.

“I read in the U.S. that the forwards, that the attackers sell tickets, that the defense win the league. Then this is my goal and my target,” he said.

Chiellini will give LAFC a veteran presence at center back. Eddie Segura has not played this season due to a knee injury and the position has been split between Jesus Murillo and Mamadou Fall.

Chiellini will be eligible to make his LAFC debut after the secondary transfer window opens July 7. The club’s first match after the window opens is against archrival LA Galaxy on July 8.

Gareth Bale could also make his debut in the rivalry game dubbed El Trafico by the fans of both clubs, but his immigration paperwork is still being processed.

The additions of Chiellini and Bale, along with re-signing 2019 MLS MVP Carlos Vela, should keep LAFC among the league’s top clubs the rest of the season. But Vela said Tuesday plenty of work remains to be done.

“It doesn’t matter how many years you’ve played in some place,” Vela said. “You have to put in the effort, and you have to do what is best for the team. Now we have a lot of talent coming in, so we just have to figure out what’s best for the team, put it in and go for it. It’s the only way we’re going to win a trophy.”

 

 

RELATED

USA
Harden Declines $47M Option with Philadelphia

James Harden is taking less with hopes the Philadelphia 76ers can do more.

USA
Judge, Stanton Homer to Bail out Taillon, Yanks Top A’s 5-3 (Highlights)
USA
3-on-3 Hockey League Launches, Could Be Step Toward Olympics

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Woman Fatally Shot while Pushing Stroller on Upper East Side

NEW YORK — A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night while she pushed her infant daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side, police said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings