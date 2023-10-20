x

October 20, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 60ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

WORLD

Italian Premier Meloni Announces Separation from Partner, Father of Daughter

October 20, 2023
By Associated Press
Italy Meloni
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, center, and her partner Andrea Giambruno arrive for theseason opener at the Scala Opera house, in Milan, northern Italy, Dec. 7, 2023. (Alessandro Bremec/LaPresse via AP)

ROME — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni announced Friday that she is separating from her partner and the father of her young daughter after nearly a decade together.

In a statement posted on social media, Meloni said her relationship with Andrea Giambruno had ended. She said their paths had diverged “for some time.” The announcement came after Giambruno, an on-air television personality, was caught on audio seemingly making lewd remarks to colleagues.

An Italian satirical news program, Striscia la Notizia, aired two nights’ worth of programming on Giambruno this week, using backstage clips and audio. Striscia is a primetime program of the Mediaset broadcaster of the late Silvio Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is a junior partner in Meloni’s government.

This week marks the first anniversary of Meloni’s government, Italy’s first headed by a woman and first hard-right-led administration since the end of World War II.

Meloni, who was raised by a single mother after her father abandoned the family, and Giambruno share 7-year-old Ginevra.

Meloni had previously described Giambruno as a “fantastic” and very present father who complemented her in caring for their daughter. In her 2021 memoir “I am Giorgia,” she said Giambruno wouldn’t balk if she was working and he had to step in, though she complained that he was messier than she.

In her statement, Meloni thanked Giambruno for their relationship and daughter and she would defend their friendship. “And I will defend, at all costs, a 7-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, as I was unable to love mine.”

She also hit back at the media coverage that preceded her announcement, blasting “all those who hoped to weaken me by hitting me at home.”

 

RELATED

WORLD
Gale-force Winds and Floods Strike Northern Europe. At Least 1 Person Killed in Scotland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Gale-force winds and floods struck several countries in Northern Europe as the region braced for more heavy rain on Friday.

WORLD
Protesters March to US Embassy in Indonesia over Israeli Airstrikes
WORLD
Slovenia to Introduce Border Checks with Hungary and Croatia after Italy Did the Same with Slovenia

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.