Italian Night Tribute to Tony Bennett at Athens Square Park in Astoria Draws Crowd

New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke about Astoria-native Tony Bennett at the event honoring the late singer's memory in Athens Square Park in Astoria on July 26. Also present were FIAO President Joe Di Pietro, at left, and Athens Square Committee President George Delis, at right. (Photo by Eleni Sakellis)

ASTORIA – Italian Night in Athens Square Park in Astoria on July 26 featured a tribute to the late legendary singer and Astoria native Tony Bennett who passed away on July 21 at the age of 96.

Recordings of some of the singer’s best known songs were played at the event which also included the talented New York City Police Department Jazz Band performing classics from the American songbook as well as popular songs from the 1950s and 60s, among others. A great crowd, including many members of the Italian-American and Greek-American communities, attended the event which included

Athens Square Committee President George Delis was among the speakers at the event, noting that it was Mayor David Dinkins who unveiled the statue of Socrates in Athens Square Park in 1994.

Federation of Italian-American Organizations of Queens President Joe Di Pietro spoke movingly about Bennett who was born Anthony Dominick Benedetto on August 3, 1926 in Astoria.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams noted that Bennett “left his heart in New York City, not San Francisco,” pointing out that he grew up in Astoria and along with his wife Susan, founding the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts in Astoria.

“The energy, the spirit, the longevity, and he was able to continuously transform himself as he embraced new artists, he became a real pioneer of what music represents,” Mayor Adams said, adding that Bennett was also a champion of the Civil Rights Movement, marching alongside the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., at Selma.

“He understood what was best about this great city, called New York, where we celebrate our diversity and he was the living energy of the Italian-American community and the role they played so much in making this city what it is,” Mayor Adams said. He also noted that when he was a child, his mother used to play Bennett’s music in the house “along with other great musicians of different eras and different genres.”

“I want to say let’s lift him up, let’s never forget the role he played, he was a true American… one of the greatest singers on the globe… and let’s always remember him, Tony Bennett,” Mayor Adams concluded.

Among those present were Arabian Nights organizer Mustafa El Sheik, Panos Adamopoulos, Sylvia Adamopoulos, Gus Lambropoulos, Maria Markou, Queens Community Board 1 District Manager Florence Koulouris, Richard Khuzami, and former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa who also shared his greetings at the event.