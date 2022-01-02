x

January 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Society

It Took 34 Years, But Greek Cops Clear Out University Squatters

January 2, 2022
By The National Herald
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Vasilis Ververidis)
Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Vasilis Ververidis)

THESSALONIKI – A basement area in the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki that was seized by anarchist squatters in 1987 and used ever since as a hideout saw them finally removed by police in an operation that took only a few hours.

Inside was found dozens of wooden poles and cloths such as those used to make banners for protest marches, a homemade sledgehammer, a bag of rocks and an undisclosed amount of cash, said Kathimerini.

There was no explanation why police waited more than three decades to make a move although Greek universities often see buildings and other areas taken over by students or anarchists who are allowed to stay for some time.

The police raid came after some 30 hooded youths earlier tore into the university’s administrative offices and spray-painted slogans in defense of the squat, as well as messages threatening academic authorities if they didn’t let them keep it.

The university plans to use the vacated area to create a 1.3-million-euro ($1.48 million) library for the Faculty of Sciences that will serve 5,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students and 350 members of the teaching staff, the paper said.

RELATED

Society
Greece Confirms 17,633 New COVID Cases on Sunday, 61 Deaths

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 17,633 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 25 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Politics
Turkey Steps Up Demands Greece Take Troops Off Greek Islands
Society
Turkey Claims Saving 229 Refugees It Sent Toward Greek Islands

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

The Person of the Year for 2021, which is about to expire and becomes history in the perpetual twirling of time, is His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew because he completed thirty years of sacred and fruitful Patriarchy – the longest in recent centuries.

Economy

ATHENS – Greece's workers in a range of categories will be subsidized by the state again for work lost because of additional COVID-19 health restrictions, to the tune of 534 euros ($605) for January, 2022.

VIDEO

Tributes from fellow actors and comedians poured in on social media Friday in reaction to the death of Betty White.

United States

General News

Video

Fire Ravages South Africa’s Parliament Complex; 1 Detained

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — A major fire ripped through South Africa's Parliament complex on Sunday, gutting offices and causing some ceilings in the building that houses the national legislature to collapse.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings